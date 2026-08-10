Browns Push Back After Shedeur Sanders Decision

The Cleveland Browns made it clear that Shedeur Sanders remains firmly in the starting quarterback competition despite a recent unexpected change in the rotation.

Sanders was expected to work with Cleveland’s starting offense on Saturday, but Deshaun Watson instead received the first-team reps. The decision immediately raised questions about whether Sanders had fallen behind Watson — or even Dillon Gabriel — on the depth chart.

Head coach Todd Monken pushed back against that interpretation before Day 11 of training camp. He explained that the Browns changed the rotation because Sanders had accumulated slightly more first-team work.

“It really was Shedeur on Saturday took the ones in the walk-through,” Monken said. “So I anticipated him being with the ones. When I walked out, guys grabbed me and said, ‘Hey, the last couple days we’ve been kind of looking at it. Shedeur’s got a few more reps with the ones.’ That’s all it was.”

Monken acknowledged that he did not consider how the last-minute change would be viewed outside the organization.

“I wasn’t even at the moment, I was like, ‘Yeah, sure. We’ll flip it and then next week we’ll go the other way,’” Monken said. “I sure as hell wasn’t thinking about coming back in here and telling all you guys that I was going to change my mind because I really don’t have to.”

Shedeur Sanders Remains in Browns QB Competition

The clearest message from Monken was that Saturday did not represent a demotion for Sanders. Sanders was back with the starting offense during Monday’s practice and is scheduled to receive another first-team opportunity when the Browns put the pads on Wednesday.

“Ultimately, Shedeur’s going to go today with the ones,” Monken said. “Unless on the way out, I change my mind and then he won’t. Okay? Just like any other player in terms of how we rotate them.”

Monken also dismissed the idea that Cleveland has privately settled on Watson as its starter. As long as Sanders and Watson continue sharing first-team work, Monken considers the job open.

“As long as we’re still sharing reps, it’s a competition,” Monken said. “It would not make any sense. … I promise you, I’ll tell you. When I know what we’re going to be doing, you’ll know.

“So at the end of the day, today, as far as I know, Shedeur going with the ones and then Deshaun the next day, and then Shedeur will get Wednesday with the pads on.”

Browns Preseason Opener Will Provide Clarity

The upcoming preseason schedule will provide a more meaningful indication of where the quarterbacks stand.

The Browns open the preseason against the Chicago Bears on August 15. Monken has said the plan is to give Sanders and Watson significant preseason opportunities, potentially including a start for each, although he has left room for that plan to change. Monken said he has not yet decided who will start against Chicago.

“They’re each going to start a game. We’re still going to go through this week and next week. We’ll have to decide when we practice against the Bills,” Monken said. “And then after those two games, I think we’ll be closer to at least having a better idea.”

The Browns will close out their preseason schedule against the New England Patriots. By then, Cleveland should have a decision on their starting quarterback, although Monken’s only announced deadline has been the team’s Week 1 matchup against Jacksonville.