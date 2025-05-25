Calls Grow For Ex-Browns RB Nick Chubb to Sign With NFC Contender

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is getting some strong backing as he looks for his next team, with the Dallas Cowboys surfacing as a potential home.

Chubb is testing free agency for the first time in his career. He’s spent all seven of his NFL seasons with the Browns, establishing himself as one of the most consistent running backs in the league. However, injuries have taken their toll on Chubb, leading to little interest in free agency.

Chubb missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a devastating knee injury and was later sidelined by a broken foot. In total, he’s played just 10 games over the last two years, logging 503 yards and three touchdowns.

Still, when healthy, few backs have been more dominant. A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb has averaged over 5.0 yards per carry throughout his career and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2022.

Multiple Ex-Stars Call on Cowboys to Sign Nick Chubb

Chubb has previously been tied to the Cowboys. But now, a few former players, including Dallas great Dez Bryant, are urging Jerry Jones to make the move.

“If the Cowboys get (Chubb) and combine him with (Jaydon) Blue the Cowboys offense will be the most dangerous in the NFL,” Bryant wrote on X. “I really can’t find a con if that happens. Think about it. Blue gets to learn from a dynamic back who plays the game the right way. That’s how you mold a young promising running back.”

Chad Johnson expressed a similar sentiment.

“Dear Jerry Jones, Nick Chubb is right there,” Johnson wrote on social media.

The Cowboys’ backfield is somewhat uncertain. Dallas had the fewest rushing touchdowns (6) last season, and their leading rusher, Rico Dowdle, signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Javonte Williams currently tops the depth chart, with Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue also expected to receive some work for the Cowboys. Insider Jane Slater of NFL Network previously shut down the idea of Chubb landing in Dallas.

“For those Cowboys fans seeking more….I checked on anything additional in the works, for instance, ‘Are guys like Nick Chubb or Stephon Gilmore still in play?’ The response, ‘They were never in play,’” Slater said earlier this month.

Nick Chubb Not Returning to Browns

Many have clamored for Chubb to return to the Browns. But a reunion seems highly unlikely, with the Browns stocked up on running back talent and not showing much interest in bringing back the third-leading rusher in franchise history.

“As far as Nick Chubb is concerned, the Browns have no plans to sign him anytime soon, but the door is open a crack in the event the Browns have an injury at the position, or decide to bring him is as their fourth running back, which they really don’t want to do,” Cabot said. “Hopefully someone will offer him the good job he deserves, even if he has to wait for an injury to a starter or backup.”

The Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson this year. They’ll join Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in Cleveland’s backfield.