Calls Mount for Giants to Cut Jameis Winston After Message to Browns

Jameis Winston’s emotional goodbye to the Cleveland Browns rubbed some New York Giants fans the wrong way, and some are already calling for him to be cut before he even takes a training camp snap.

Winston moved on after a season in Cleveland, signing a two-year deal worth $8 million with the Giants. On Thursday, Winston posted a goodbye message to the Browns and their fans on social media.

“Dear Cleveland. I’m so happy and grateful for everything we experienced together this past year,“ Winston wrote on Instagram. ”From day one, you welcomed my family and me with open arms — and for that, I’m forever thankful. To the Dawg Pound: you were electric. Snow or shine, highs or lows, your energy never wavered.”

But there was a particular part later on in the message that Giants fans took note of. Winston said a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a key moment during his Browns’ tenure. The Steelers’ quarterback during that Browns’ victory was Russell Wilson, whom he is now competing with for the starting job in New York.

“One moment I’ll never forget — beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be the most iconic snow game in NFL history,” Winston said. “The energy, the emotion, the unity — we all felt it. That night was Cleveland at its finest.”

Radio Host Says Giants Should Cut ‘Cancer’ Jameis Winston

Winston’s message triggered a rant from WFAN’s Shaun Morash, who called for the Giants to cut Winston before he becomes a distraction that divides the locker room.

“If you like the idea that Jameis Winston makes you laugh, that’s all good and plenty. Jameis Winston stinks. And I’ve been adamant about this,” Morash said. “He puts it in there because he knows anybody reading that, there are light bulbs that will go off that he beat Russell Wilson head to head.

“This guy is in unintentional cancer. Cut him today. He’s not better than Russell Wilson, the team should be taking the quarterback in the draft, and Tommy DeVito still exists. Why is he here? He’s here to throw interceptions and pick-sixes? I’m glad everybody thinks the Giants can be the chuckle-hut. I’m tired of being a joke, and Jameis Winston is causing this team to be more of a [expletive] joke.”

Jameis Winston Ready for Any Role With Giants

Winston signed with the Giants before they brought in Wilson, who is the assumed starter and bridge option for New York. As Morash mentions, Tommy DeVito is still on the roster and the Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the draft.

Winston has been adamant that he believes he can still be a starter in the NFL. But he isn’t getting hung up on where he sits on the depth chart.

“I knew a free agent signing was going to come or maybe even a draft pick was going to come,” Winston said during his introductory press conference. “But that’s their business. My business is today, and today I have the privilege of finally becoming a Giant.”

Winston passed for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season with the Browns.