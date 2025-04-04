Ex-Browns QB Pens Viral Message After Departure

Jameis Winston had his ups and downs with the Cleveland Browns, but he will fondly remember his lone season with the franchise.

Winston moved on after a season in Cleveland, signing with the New York Giants in free agency. He inked a two-year deal worth $8 million with the Giants. Winston penned a goodbye message to the Browns and their fans on social media on Thursday.

“Dear Cleveland. I’m so happy and grateful for everything we experienced together this past year,“ Winston wrote on Instagram. ”From day one, you welcomed my family and me with open arms — and for that, I’m forever thankful. To the Dawg Pound: you were electric. Snow or shine, highs or lows, your energy never wavered.

“You reminded us all what loyalty, passion, and community really look like. This year was one of growth, service, and adaptability — not just for me personally, but for my family as well. And Cleveland, you played a major role in that. The spirit of this city, the heart of its people, and the bond we’ve built will always be with us.”

The statement drew nearly 60,000 likes and 1,000 comments shortly after being posted.

Jameis Winston Wishes Cleveland the Best

Winston stepped into the starting role after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 7.

In his first start for Cleveland, Winston led the Browns to a 29-24 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. However, Winston’s subsequent performances were mixed.

In Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, he set a franchise record with 497 passing yards and four touchdowns but also threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns in the loss.

He amassed 2,121 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions but was eventually benched in favor of second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. But Winston chose to remember the good moments during his goodbye message, including a 24-19 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

“One moment I’ll never forget — beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be the most iconic snow game in NFL history,” Winston said. “The energy, the emotion, the unity — we all felt it. That night was Cleveland at its finest.

“To the amazing men and women who make this city special: thank you. You’ve made a lasting impact on our lives, helping us rise to a greater calling — one rooted in unity, service, and love. Wishing you continued blessings, prosperity, and nothing but the best.”

Jameis Winston’s Role With Giants Uncertain

Winston is eager to prove he can still be a capable starter in the NFL. However, he may not get that shot with the Giants. New York signed Russell Wilson shortly after bringing in Winston. Wilson is the likely starter and a rookie could come in as well.

“I knew a free agent signing was going to come or maybe even a draft pick was going to come,” Winston said during his introductory press conference. “But that’s their business. My business is today, and today I have the privilege of finally becoming a Giant.”

The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.