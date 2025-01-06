Browns Predicted to Pass on Travis Hunter, Draft Watson Replacement

Another season is over for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, barring them trading the pick, so at the very least, there’s one positive from the year.

The Browns now find themselves in a somewhat difficult situation. With the Tennessee Titans holding the No. 1 pick and needing a quarterback, there’s a chance Travis Hunter will be on the board at No. 2. Hunter, a star wide receiver and corner, is viewed as a generational player.

While the Browns will have Deshaun Watson on the books unless something surprising happens and a team is willing to trade for him, drafting a quarterback might be the only option to help the roster.

The Browns don’t have the money to give another quarterback a big deal, but a quarterback on a rookie contract wouldn’t be that.

It’s something they have to factor in, and it’ll make this offseason even more confusing than it may seem.

In a prediction from Ayrton Ostly of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he had Cleveland go the quarterback route, predicting the Browns would draft Cam Ward.

“The Browns have their first first-round pick in years and go with the higher-upside quarterback in Ward.”

Watson’s Future in Cleveland

Cutting Watson isn’t a realistic option for the Cleveland Browns yet.

Watson and the Browns agreed to terms on a contract restructure in December, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the new deal signals he’ll be in Cleveland next season.

The Browns will still owe Watson the full $92 million over the next two years, but this will allow them to spread the dead cap hit over two years instead of it all hitting in 2027, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Kevin Stefanski spoke about Watson’s future with the Browns after the season, saying he needs to get healthy. That’s a good indication that the team plans for him to at least be on the team in 2025.

Could the Browns Have a Chance to Draft Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders and Ward are considered the top two quarterbacks in the draft. If the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns don’t trade their picks, it’ll make sense if both quarterbacks go in the first two picks.

While Ward was mocked to the Browns, there’s a scenario where the Titans could draft him.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today predicted the Titans would draft Ward, highlighting that he might be what they’re looking for.

“With Ward, Tennessee might actually get what it hoped it would find in Will Levis: a dynamic thrower who can attack every level of the field. With the Titans’ suspect line likely not able to provide anywhere near the level of protection that the 6-foot-2, 223-pounder is accustomed to, there’s sure to be an adjustment period for a signal-caller who likes to test the boundaries of what he can get away with.

“But if he can settle in, Ward can help the team finally take off after two years of major moves from Ran Carthon,” Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote on January 5.

The Browns will do their due diligence on both players and hope the right one falls to them.