Browns Predicted to Replace Watson With Record-Breaking 4,300-Yard QB

The Cleveland Browns have been in quarterback purgatory ever since signing Deshaun Watson, but that may be over in a mere matter of months.

Cleveland has stumbled its way into the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft with just one regular season game remaining. The New England Patriots, who selected Drake Maye just last year, currently own the top pick and have no need for a quarterback.

As such, if New England doesn’t trade out of the first selection, the Browns will go on the clock with Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes or Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes available to them — if not both. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicted in his latest mock draft that both of the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s class will be available, and that Cleveland will select Ward at No. 3.

“Cleveland would probably be more inclined to sign Kirk Cousins and draft a quarterback on Day 2, but can not pass up the opportunity to select Cam Ward at No. 3 overall,” Edwards wrote on Tuesday, December 31. “If the Browns do not go quarterback, then offensive tackle and best player available would be the preferred path.”

