Steelers Star Hints at Bolting for Rival Browns

Cameron Heyward would be open to joining the Cleveland Browns next season when his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers is up.

Heyward has played his entire 13-year career with the Steelers. He has 647 tackles and 80.5 sacks in his career and has earned a trio of First-Team All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowls. But he recently turned 35 and understands that the end could be near.

If Heyward breaks up with the Steelers, he could return to Ohio to play for the Browns. Heyward played at Ohio State and has some family ties there.

“I have talked to my wife (Allie), and we know the reality, and we have had those talks, and she said it could be fun to play somewhere else,” Heyward said per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “If that is what is needed to be done, then so be it.

“I still have family in Cleveland … my wife is from Cleveland. We will see. I am not trying to think about all that right now.”

It’s an interesting Heyward and perhaps a bit of a negotiating tactic. He’s shown little sign of slowing down, posting a 71.9 grade on Pro Football Focus. Heyward did miss some time last season, playing in just 11 games.

Cameron Heyward Knows Browns Are Bitter Rival

The statement from Heyward is especially interesting considering the AFC North rivalry between the Browns and Steelers.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has spent the last two seasons with the Browns and has seen enough to call it one of the top rivalries in all of sports.

“Cleveland-Pittsburgh, for sure,” Watson said. “It’s even bigger than Cincinnati. It’s not Baltimore. Baltimore is up there, but it ain’t as real as Pittsburgh.”

The Browns and Steelers first met in 1950, a game the Browns took 30-17. The sides have met 145 times since then. As division foes, they’ll face off twice next season, although they’ll have to wait until later in the season. The Browns will host the Heyward Steelers in Week 12 and run it back for Week 14 in Pittsburgh.

Watson’s other top four rivalries included Duke vs. North Carolina (college basketball), Georgia vs. Florida (college football), and Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (soccer).

Browns Could Use Held on Interior of DL

The Browns have an elite defense. Cleveland led the NFL in total defense allowed with 270.2 yards per game last season. The team returns almost all the key pieces from that unit. That includes DE Za’Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris, DT Maurice Hurst II and S Rodney McLeod, who all re-signed in free agency.

The Browns have a lot of talent on their defense but could use help on the inside from a veteran like Heyward. The team shored up the position by signing Dalvin Tomlinson to a hefty deal last offseason. However, the depth is limited.

Cleveland is hoping that the addition of second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. can make an impact. He’s made an impression so far.

“He’s super athletic guy. You know, super explosive, super quick,” Tomlinson said of Hall on June 11. “And he’s going to bring a whole different dynamic up front for us. Yeah, I want Mike to go out there and ball out week one.”

The Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.