Browns Executive Blasted for Press Conference Outfit

Cleveland Browns assistant general manager Catherine Hickman raised eyebrows with a cryptic wardrobe choice that may have alluded to the team’s decision to trade Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Hickman appeared at Wednesday’s press conference wearing a distressed gray sweatshirt with “Los Angeles Made Me Do It” printed across the front.

It could have been nothing more than a fashion choice. However, the wording was impossible to overlook considering Hickman’s prominent role in Cleveland’s front office and the blockbuster decision it made this offseason.

Hickman joined the Browns in 2022 after working as the Philadelphia Eagles’ vice president of football operations. She previously held front-office roles with the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, along with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL.

Browns Fans Question Catherine Hickman’s Outfit

The Browns traded Garrett to Los Angeles on June 1, ending the star pass rusher’s nine-year run in Cleveland. The Rams sent two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection and a 2029 third-rounder to the Browns. The move came after Cleveland repeatedly insisted it wanted Garrett to finish his career with the franchise.

Hickman’s role put her close to the decision-making process that produced the Garrett blockbuster.

The sweatshirt quickly became the focus after footage from Hickman’s press conference.

“I like Catherine Hickman….this sweatshirt is a choice after the Myles deal,” one fan said.

“The Browns can’t spare this poor soul with better gear?” another added.

“Is there some weird meaning behind a sweatshirt that says ‘Los Angeles Made Me Do It’ with knife holes in it?? What is that?!” a third said.

Hickman Gives Insight on Browns’ Roster Shuffle

While chatter about Hickman’s outfit filled the comment section, the Browns’ assistant general manager also offered some insight into the team’s recent roster decisions.

Hickman explained the decision to part ways with wide receiver Luke Floriea, who had a strong preseason but was cut and not brought back on the practice squad. Floriea finished the preseason with six catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

“While I’m not going to get into any specific player decisions, when we do put the roster together there are so many layers and different components that come with building the 53-man roster and practice squad,” Hickman said. “That’s where it ended, but it doesn’t mean you can’t bring him back in the future. That’s also a possibility.”

Hickman also praised the addition of Sam Williams, who was signed to the active roster on Tuesday.

“Sam is a physical and competitive player who plays with a high motor,” Hickman said. “He’ll be able to contribute in both phases. He is someone who we thought was a really good fit.”

The Browns will likely have a bit more roster shuffling to do before their opener on September 13 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.