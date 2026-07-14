Browns’ 5-TD Veteran Put on Notice Ahead of Camp

Cedric Tillman enters Cleveland Browns training camp with more at stake than simply earning a starting job.

The former third-round pick has flashed the ability that once made him an intriguing part of Cleveland’s future. But after three uneven seasons, Tillman is now fighting to keep from being passed on the depth chart — and potentially pushed off the roster altogether.

Tillman was identified by Sports Illustrated as one of four Browns veterans who could lose a starting job during training camp and the preseason.

“There’s nothing more disappointing than a wide receiver with a build like Tillman who just doesn’t work out for their team,” Dominic Pagura of SI said. “Tillman happens to be that guy; elite size, great strength, but just cannot seem to break out for the Browns.

“With two rookie receivers joining the Browns, one being Denzel Boston, who has that receiver build similar to Tillman, his spot could easily be taken by the newcomer. Even breakout candidate Isaiah Bond could make Tillman’s path to starting even more difficult.”

Cedric Tillman’s Browns Roster Spot Not Secure

Tillman’s experience should give him an initial advantage over the younger pass-catchers when the Browns report for camp. But Boston was drafted with the No. 39 overall pick to fill many of the boxes Cleveland once hoped Tillman would.

Both receivers bring size and the ability to operate outside the numbers. The difference is that Boston is a younger, more recent investment with a chance to grow alongside first-round receiver KC Concepcion in Todd Monken’s offense.

A quiet training camp may not only cost him a potential starting role. It could leave him competing with Tylan Wallace, Jamari Thrash and other depth receivers for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster.

Cedric Tillman Has Struggled to Produce Consistently

The Browns selected Tillman with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2023 draft, believing his 6-foot-3 frame and physical style could eventually give their offense a reliable target.

Tillman caught 21 passes for 224 yards without a touchdown as a rookie. He showed more promise during his second season, finishing with 29 receptions for 339 yards and three scores. Tillman appeared to be gaining momentum before a concussion sidelined him late in the season.

Injuries interrupted him again last season. Tillman opened the year with 11 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns through four games before suffering a hamstring injury against the Detroit Lions and landing on injured reserve. He returned in November but never developed into a consistent part of the passing attack, finishing with 21 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Through three seasons, Tillman has produced 71 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 38 appearances.

The instability at quarterback has not helped. Tillman has played in an offense that has cycled through starters and play-callers, making it difficult for any young receiver to establish consistent timing or a defined role.

But Cleveland has also waited three seasons for Tillman to blossom more than an occasional contributor. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Browns have added enough competition that they no longer need to wait indefinitely for a breakout.