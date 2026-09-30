Browns Get Clear Verdict on Shedeur Sanders Trade

Deshaun Watson’s winning streak has kept Shedeur Sanders on the Cleveland Browns’ bench, and a trade is looking unlikely to provide him a way out.

During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport pushed back on the idea of Cleveland trading its backup quarterback. Watson has helped the Browns win consecutive games, but that hardly makes Sanders expendable.

“I have not sensed that, but if you’re the Browns, why would you do that? The only thing that matters, I mean, there’s probably interest in trading every player,” Rapoport said.

“I mean, if someone could acquire Shedeur Sanders for a, you know, 2037th rounder, my guess is somebody would. Like, there’s always interest in every player. But if you’re the Browns, why would you do that?”

The assessment leaves little support for the idea that Cleveland should rush into a deal. A team’s willingness to acquire Sanders at a bargain would hardly give the Browns a compelling reason to move him.

For now, Cleveland continues to list Sanders directly behind Watson on its depth chart, with rookie Taylen Green third. Sanders is next in line if the Browns need a change under center, but the question is when that will come.

Shedeur Sanders Still Has a Role With Browns

Sunday provided a reminder of how quickly Cleveland could need Sanders. Watson exited for one play during the Browns’ winning touchdown drive against the Carolina Panthers after taking a hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. Sanders stepped in and completed his only pass for no gain before Watson returned.

It was a brief appearance, but it came with Cleveland trailing late in the fourth quarter. Had Watson been unable to return, Sanders would have been responsible for finishing the game.

That is part of the calculation for the Browns. Trading Sanders would mean giving up their current second option at the most important position while trying to build on a promising start.

Sanders also remains early in his development. The former fifth-round pick appeared in eight games and made seven starts as a rookie, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Those numbers left plenty to improve upon, particularly his accuracy and ball security.

Keeping him gives Cleveland more time to evaluate that development while retaining a backup with starting experience. Whatever a trade return would be would have to outweigh both benefits.

Deshaun Watson Keeps Browns Moving Forward

Watson’s recent results have made the argument for an immediate quarterback change more difficult. That quickly changed after a difficult Week 1 that placed Watson firmly on the hot seat.

The Browns improved to 2-1 with their 21-18 victory over Carolina. Watson finished 16-of-30 for 144 yards and two touchdowns, delivering the go-ahead scoring pass to Harold Fannin Jr. with 1:48 remaining. He followed it with a two-point conversion pass to Denzel Boston.

The performance still left room for criticism. Cleveland opened the second half with three consecutive three-and-outs before finding enough offense to pull out the win.

Head coach Todd Monken acknowledged that Watson and the coaches have work to do, even after consecutive victories.

“Again, the work he’s put in, certainly he knows he can play better. We can certainly coach better around him,” Monken said.

Watson will get another opportunity to build on those late-game results when Cleveland hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.