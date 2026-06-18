Browns Insider Pours Cold Water on Risky QB Move

The Cleveland Browns have not solved their quarterback situation yet, but Todd Monken does not sound eager to add more chaos to it.

The Browns have been linked to Brendan Sorsby as a potential supplemental draft option. The Texas Tech quarterback has NFL tools, but he also comes with significant baggage after gambling issues ended his college career.

Monken made it clear earlier this month that he was not pushing for the Browns to take that swing.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road,” Monken said when asked about Sorsby earlier this month. “That’s my opinion, that’s not [general manager Andrew Berry’s]. I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that’s a slippery slope when you go down that, irrespective of talent, right? In terms of the situation he’s [put] himself in, we all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we’ve seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports.

“But from my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that’s going to be your franchise quarterback if he’s ever eligible to even play in the NFL.”

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot does not see the Browns going against Monken’s stance.

“Todd has plenty of say in who he’s going to coach at the quarterback position. If he feels that strongly about it, I really highly doubt that Andrew would go rogue and put in a bid and drop him into the room and throw that gasoline onto the fire of that quarterback room. So, no, I do not see it happening. Todd probably had some inside intel when he made those comments. I don’t think he was out there saying ‘slippery slope’ for no reason,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan.

Browns Seeking Stability at Quarterback Under Todd Monken

The Browns have spent decades searching for real stability at quarterback. Monken inherited another unsettled situation, but he has taken a measured approach since arriving in Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson is trying to revive his career after an injury-marred tenure in Cleveland. Shedeur Sanders is trying to build on an uneven rookie year that also flashed upside. The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel — a third-round pick in 2025 — and rookie Taylen Green on the roster.

The Browns do not need another quarterback headline unless they believe it clearly improves the room. Sorsby would bring talent, but also another layer of uncertainty for a team trying to build a more functional offensive identity.

“They can’t. They can’t actually do this. At some point, even the Cleveland Browns have to learn from their past mistakes at the most important position and push themselves back from the table,” Jason Lloyd of The Athletic said.

Browns Still Waiting on Quarterback Answer After Minicamp

Monken wanted more clarity at quarterback by the end of minicamp. He did not get it but is OK heading into training camp with the competition still open. Monken said Cleveland will start training camp the same way it handled the spring, with the quarterbacks continuing to alternate reps.

Monken would have preferred to have a depth chart settled by now, but he also made it clear that forcing a decision would not help the Browns before seeing Sanders and Watson in live action with pads on. He said the decision will come down to one thing.

“Whoever gives us the best chance to score,” Monken said. “And I won’t know that till we play.”

The Browns are off until late July, but their quarterback picture should start to come into sharper focus once training camp opens and the pads come on.