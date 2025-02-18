Browns Move Garrett to Cowboys for Haul, Draft Jeanty in Mock

Not only could the Cleveland Browns lose Myles Garrett, but another fan favorite, Nick Chubb, is also a free agent. Garrett requested a trade, and Chubb could leave for nothing, making this one of the toughest offseasons in quite some time for the Browns.

If the Browns let Chubb walk and Garrett gets traded, there could be a scenario where it works out for them.

Dan Parr of NFL.com proposed a deal that would potentially do just that. Parr proposed a trade that would see the Browns send Garrett to the Dallas Cowboys for No. 12 and more. At No. 12, he had the Browns selecting Ashton Jeanty.

“The Cowboys’ all-in mantra is back, baby. Jerry Jones isn’t going to sit on his hands and watch the NFC East run away from him, so he trades two first-rounders (this year’s and next year’s) for Myles Garrett, while the Browns get a new centerpiece for their offense.

“It would take some creative salary cap maneuvering for Dallas to make it happen, but Micah Parsons has already said he’d take less if it meant he would get to play opposite Garrett,” Parr wrote.

What Does Chubb’s Future Look Like in Cleveland?

If the Cleveland Browns re-sign Chubb, it doesn’t mean they wouldn’t look to draft Jeanty if they had the chance. Taking him at No. 2 wouldn’t make any sense, but if the Browns trade Garrett to a team like the Dallas Cowboys and get a pick later in the first round, it could be a smart decision.

Chubb spoke about his free agency, saying he wants to stay with the Browns.

“Of course,” Chubb told the Beacon Journal. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years.”

While injuries have derailed his career, there’s still value in adding a player of his caliber if the Browns could keep him around for a decent price.

“I’m not sure how it’ll work,” Chubb said. “This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

Browns Comments on Chubb

The Cleveland Browns have made interesting comments about Chubb, who many consider a franchise legend.

Andrew Berry spoke to reporters following the Browns season, admitting that Chubb’s situation is a difficult one. While he didn’t say he wouldn’t offer the former Pro Bowler, it didn’t seem like a guarantee.

“It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up,” Berry said then. “That’s probably maybe a little bit the different situation this year, relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it. Those are all decisions that we do have to work through in the next several weeks.”

Replacing him with Jeanty would be a perfect addition, and if the Browns re-signed Chubb and drafted Jeanty, they could have one of the best running back rooms in the NFL when healthy.

Unfortunately, being healthy has been a tough task for Chubb recently.