Hi, Subscriber

Browns Move Garrett to Cowboys for Haul, Draft Jeanty in Mock

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett, Dallas Cowboys, Ashton Jeanty
Getty
Ashton Jeanty running the football

Not only could the Cleveland Browns lose Myles Garrett, but another fan favorite, Nick Chubb, is also a free agent. Garrett requested a trade, and Chubb could leave for nothing, making this one of the toughest offseasons in quite some time for the Browns.

If the Browns let Chubb walk and Garrett gets traded, there could be a scenario where it works out for them.

Dan Parr of NFL.com proposed a deal that would potentially do just that. Parr proposed a trade that would see the Browns send Garrett to the Dallas Cowboys for No. 12 and more. At No. 12, he had the Browns selecting Ashton Jeanty.

“The Cowboys’ all-in mantra is back, baby. Jerry Jones isn’t going to sit on his hands and watch the NFC East run away from him, so he trades two first-rounders (this year’s and next year’s) for Myles Garrett, while the Browns get a new centerpiece for their offense.

“It would take some creative salary cap maneuvering for Dallas to make it happen, but Micah Parsons has already said he’d take less if it meant he would get to play opposite Garrett,” Parr wrote.

What Does Chubb’s Future Look Like in Cleveland?

If the Cleveland Browns re-sign Chubb, it doesn’t mean they wouldn’t look to draft Jeanty if they had the chance. Taking him at No. 2 wouldn’t make any sense, but if the Browns trade Garrett to a team like the Dallas Cowboys and get a pick later in the first round, it could be a smart decision.

Chubb spoke about his free agency, saying he wants to stay with the Browns.

“Of course,” Chubb told the Beacon Journal. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years.”

While injuries have derailed his career, there’s still value in adding a player of his caliber if the Browns could keep him around for a decent price.

“I’m not sure how it’ll work,” Chubb said. “This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

Browns Comments on Chubb

The Cleveland Browns have made interesting comments about Chubb, who many consider a franchise legend.

Andrew Berry spoke to reporters following the Browns season, admitting that Chubb’s situation is a difficult one. While he didn’t say he wouldn’t offer the former Pro Bowler, it didn’t seem like a guarantee.

“It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up,” Berry said then. “That’s probably maybe a little bit the different situation this year, relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it. Those are all decisions that we do have to work through in the next several weeks.”

Replacing him with Jeanty would be a perfect addition, and if the Browns re-signed Chubb and drafted Jeanty, they could have one of the best running back rooms in the NFL when healthy.

Unfortunately, being healthy has been a tough task for Chubb recently.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Move Garrett to Cowboys for Haul, Draft Jeanty in Mock

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x