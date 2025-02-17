Hi, Subscriber

Myles Garrett Gets Bad News on Browns Trade Demand

Browns star Myles Garrett has asked for a trade demand.
Browns star Myles Garrett has asked for a trade demand.

The Cleveland Browns sound willing to play hardball with Myles Garrett if he intends to do “whatever it takes” to force a trade.

During Super Bowl week, Garrett went public with his trade demand, posting a statement and doing the media rounds.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

At this point in the offseason, that could mean various things. Garrett could hold out of training camp and potentially even regular season games. However, he would be hit with massive fines. Additionally, he doesn’t have a ton of leverage, with his contract with Cleveland running through the 2026 season.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com could see the drama extending into the season.

“I believe the Browns are prepared to exercise patience and let this play out as long as possible. If that means Garrett sits out some games, so be it,” Cabot said. “With Browns GM Andrew Berry telling us at the Senior Bowl that he wouldn’t even take two first-round picks, he’s ready to dig in his heels and stick to his guns.

“They’ve refused other requests from David Njoku and Kareem Hunt, and have no plans to let Garrett go.”

Myles Garrett Not Seeing Eye-to-Eye With Browns Brass

Garrett’s main issue is that he wants to compete and play meaningful postseason games. The Browns are coming off a 3-14 campaign and have made the playoffs just twice during Garrett’s eight years with the franchise.

Garrett spoke with Berry and others in the Browns building after the season. He came away concerned about the team’s direction.

“It’s not a decision I take lightly,” Garrett said on The Rich Eisen Show. “It took time and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups, I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future.”

Garrett said he consulted LeBron James on his decision. James famously left Cleveland for the Miami Heat in 2010. He won a pair of titles before returning to the Cavaliers.

Browns QB Decision Will be Essential

If the Browns want to keep Garrett and grant him his wish of being a contender, the team must find a quarterback. Deshaun Watson is unlikely to play another snap for the Browns after re-injuring his Achilles in January, requiring a second surgery.

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and could take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland could also look for a capable veteran, like Kirk Cousins.

“As for Cousins, the money is right, with the Falcons on the hook for $27.5 million of his salary minus what the new team will pay,” Cabot said. “The Browns might be able to get him for the veteran minimum of $1.255 million, which is what they need right now with Deshaun Watson’s enormous cap hit.”

Watson will count $73 million against the cap next season, although the Browns are expected to restructure his deal to open up some money.

