Browns Trade Would Move Myles Garrett to Cowboys for Multiple 1st-Rounders

The Cleveland Browns could look to trade some of their top players before the trade deadline on November 4 at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Currently 1-6 and in last place in the AFC North, the Browns need a miracle to make the playoffs.

It remains uncertain who they’d be willing to trade, but if they want multiple first-round picks for the future, they could consider trading Myles Garrett. While picks would be intriguing, it’s tough to imagine a scenario where any of the players the Browns would draft would be the player Garrett is.

Nonetheless, in a proposed trade from Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, the Browns would send Garrett to the Dallas Cowboys.

Browns would receive: 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, 2025 third-round pick, 2026 third-round pick

Cowboys would receive: Garrett

“In wake of their third consecutive 12-5 campaign that ended with an early playoff exit, the Dallas Cowboys surprisingly elected to run it back with largely the same cast as last year. That quiet offseason hasn’t been paying off for the organization, which is now sitting at 3-3 and third place in a relatively weak NFC East. “Although offensive woes are certainly at least partially responsible for this tepid start—the Cowboys are a meager No. 12 in yardage and No. 20 in scoring after finishing top-five in both last season—the defense has taken an even larger step back in 2024. Heading into Week 8, Dallas has allowed 356.5 yards and 28 points per game—respectively ranking No. 24 and No. 31 in the league,” Kay wrote on October 22. “It’s a massive shift from 2023 when the team conceded just 299.7 yards and 18.5 points per contest and rated in the top five for each category.”

Insider Doesn’t Believe Browns Will Move Garrett

Garrett, still only 28 years old, has arguably been the best player in the NFL throughout the past decade. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, and won the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year Award.

While he’d be an excellent fit for a team like the Dallas Cowboys, players of his caliber are often guys teams want to keep.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the Cleveland Browns will get calls about trades. However, he doesn’t think Garrett will get dealt.

“Speaking of trades, the Browns will get phone calls now, based on their 1–6 record and the fact that they just offloaded Cooper,” Breer wrote on October 21. “I don’t think they’ll move Myles Garrett (but some fishing has taken place; anyone can call), Denzel Ward or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. But guys such as Za’Darius Smith or Jack Conklin would have value to others and could be more realistic targets.”

How Garrett Would Help the Cowboys

Despite struggling, the Dallas Cowboys are in a much better position than the Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys are 3-3 and are still very well alive in the playoff picture.

Adding Garrett to their defense, a unit that’s given up more than 40 points in two of their six games, would give them a different dynamic.

Micah Parsons is also banged up, so Garrett would take some pressure off the young star. If both are healthy, they’d be among the top duos in the NFL.

“Micah Parsons’ injury woes and ineffectiveness are a major reason for this downturn,” Kay wrote. “After recording at least 13 sacks in each of his first three seasons and finishing last year with a career-best 14, he’s managed to record just one across the four games he’s been active for.

“The Cowboys need to get Parsons some help while he gets back to full strength. The team also needs to look towards the future, as the aging combination of DeMarcus Lawrence and Eric Kendricks (both 32 years old this season) are two of just three players on the roster with more than one sack right now.”