Browns Predicted to Cut Ties With Recent 1st-Round Pick

In some sense, it’s been an interesting offseason for the Cleveland Browns. It might only be the start, too.

If the Browns want to lower their cap situation and attempt to rebuild this organization, there’s a scenario where they could move on from some of their top players. Many expected that to be the case entering the offseason, but the Browns haven’t done that yet.

One player they could move on from is Greg Newsome, who is a very good cornerback, but might not have a place on the team.

It’s an interesting situation for the Browns to consider moving forward, but having Newsome on the roster would be better than not. Despite the cap situation and the Browns not being in a position to compete for a Super Bowl, having an above-average 24-year-old cornerback under contract is always a positive thing, despite how much he costs.

However, some believe there’s a possibility of him getting traded, including Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, who predicted the Browns could cut ties with him.

“He’s getting $13.3 million on his fifth-year option this year, and suffered through a difficult 2024 season, so moving him might not be easy,” Vacchiano wrote.

“He had hamstring surgery last July, then struggled and lost his job early in the season, only to end up missing the last four games when the hamstring flared up again. Still, he’s a 24-year-old former first-round pick who had three decent NFL seasons. He doesn’t have a future in Cleveland, but cornerbacks are hard to find, so someone might be willing to take a chance.”

Newsome Loves Cleveland

Newsome has made it known that he’s enjoyed his time with the Cleveland Browns.

For an organization that hasn’t been able to say that over the past few years, that could be a positive from their perspective.

However, while it’s a good thing that Newsome has enjoyed his time with the Browns, if the team isn’t in a position to contend anytime in the near future, it doesn’t matter how players feel.

That’s one of the tough parts the Browns have to consider, and one that could put a tough aspect on the remainder of the offseason for the team.

“Yeah, I feel like for sure,” he told Cleveland.com on radio row at the Super Bowl. “This is the place that drafted me and I do think we’re closer than what people think, honestly. A lot of people are saying there’s no way, but I think we are. I definitely would like to sign long term, but there’s still that thing that in order to help this team, I’ve got to be on the field a little more.”

Browns Should Make Move Before Draft

If the Cleveland Browns move on from Newsome, who is set to make $13.3 million in 2025, doing so before the draft would be a wise decision.

The Browns need as much young and cheap talent as they can find, and doing so in the draft would help them do just that. However, unless a team is willing to part ways with a decent pick, waiting until after the draft to make a move might be the better decision. The Browns could also wait until the trade deadline next year, when a team might be interested in adding a cornerback. There’s a good chance he’d be one of the better ones available at the time.