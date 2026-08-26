Browns Cut Ties With 6-Foot-5 Pass-Catcher Ahead of Preseason Finale

The Cleveland Browns began trimming the edges of their roster before the preseason finale, parting ways with tight end Brenden Bates and defensive end Benton Whitley.

The Browns announced Wednesday that Bates was waived from injured reserve, while Whitley was released from the active roster. Cleveland did not announce any corresponding additions.

Bates initially joined the Browns late in the 2024 season and returned for a second stint after being claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans last October. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass-catcher appeared in nine games between Houston and Cleveland last season, finishing with four receptions for 48 yards.

Cleveland waived Bates with an injury designation on earlier this month to make room for tight end Jermaine Terry. Bates cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve before the Browns cut ties with him Wednesday.

Whitley signed with Cleveland in June and appeared in the first two preseason games, collecting three tackles and a forced fumble. The 27-year-old has played six regular-season games during stops with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

The Browns are moving closer to their initial 53-man roster and apparently saw little reason to fill the two openings with another round of cuts approaching.

Browns Add Derek Barnett After Alex Wright Injury

The moves leave the Browns thinner at two positions that have already required attention this summer. Cleveland’s need at defensive end became more urgent when Alex Wright suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills. Wright was coming off a career-high 5.5 sacks and had signed a three-year extension worth $33 million last November.

The Browns responded by signing veteran Derek Barnett, who should provide proven depth.

Barnett was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft and spent his first six-plus seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 30-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Texans and recorded five sacks in each of the past two years. Barnett has 216 tackles, 34 sacks, five forced fumbles and four recoveries across 112 career games.

As it stands, Jared Verse and Isaiah McGuire lead the defensive end rotation, while Cleveland also has Julian Okwara, Adin Huntington, Tyreak Sapp, Logan Fano, Khordae Sydnor and Jamil Muhammad competing for roles.

The tight end room has undergone even more turnover. Harold Fannin Jr. is firmly established as the starter, with Blake Whiteheart serving as the most experienced option behind him. The rest of the depth chart includes rookies Carsen Ryan, Drew Biber and Joe Royer, who has not been with the team due to personal reasons.

Jack Stoll was expected to bring veteran blocking ability to the group but was placed on injured reserve. The Browns also recently waived Dae’Quan Wright, who intends to return to college and play for LSU if he clears the necessary eligibility hurdles.

Browns Will Rest Starters Against Patriots

The remaining roster hopefuls will receive an extended opportunity during Cleveland’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Head coach Todd Monken confirmed that the Browns will hold their starters out, including quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I talked to Coach (Mike) Vrabel, we had talked about initially wanting to play our starters and get them a series or two,” Monken said. “They really hadn’t played their guys. But we both felt like we were thin, especially up front on both sides of the ball, and we just felt like we’d be better off not playing our starters in the game Thursday night.”

Shedeur Sanders will also sit after losing the starting quarterback competition to Watson. Dillon Gabriel and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green will handle the quarterback duties against New England.