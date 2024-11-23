Browns Respond to Idea of Adding Former Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jameis Winston has done well as the Cleveland Browns‘ starting quarterback, but there’s still some uncertainty surrounding the franchise’s future at the position.

A notable name became available this week, with the New York Giants releasing former first-round pick Daniel Jones. He was the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. The Giants and Jones decided it was best to part ways after he was demoted as the team’s starting quarterback and buried on the depth chart.

“Daniel came to see me (Friday) and asked if we would release him,” Giants owner John Mara said in a statement. “We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him.”

The question now becomes where Jones’ future will be and if he’ll ever get another chance as a starting quarterback. Cleveland could be a potential option, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was not ready to explore the idea.

“Respectfully, and I saw that he is available, but respectfully, I’m not going to get into those type of things,” Stefanski said.

Daniel Jones Had Disappointing Tenure With Giants

It’s the standard answer from Stefanski, who is typically tight-lipped about contracts and transactions. However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been open to taking risks on former high draft picks and could decide to do so again.

Jones went 22-44-1 as the starter with the Giants. His best season came in 2022, when he passed for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones was benched after a rough 2-8 start to the year. Before hitting the pine, Jones had passed for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Browns have been navigating their own disappointing quarterback situation with Deshaun Watson. The team’s $230 million starter is out with an Achilles injury, but calls grew loud about his benching before the injury.

Watson went 1-6 in his starts, passing for just 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s under contract through the 2026 season but his time as the starter won’t be guaranteed moving forward when he returns from injury.

Jameis Winston Making Case to be Long-Term Option for Browns

The Browns picked up Winston this offseason to be Watson’s primary backup. The former top pick came to Cleveland with a chip on his shoulder, wanting to prove he could be a quality starting quarterback in the NFL.

Winston has had rough moments — including a three-interception game against the Chargers — but has also shined and taken the offense to heights that Watson could not. He’s 2-2 as the starter, passing for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions and has also become a leader in the locker room.

“Jameis is just a very, very authentic person. He’s the same guy every single day,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He brings great energy to everything he does, and I think his teammates appreciate that about him.”

The Browns have a few extra days off before facing the Denver Broncos next week.