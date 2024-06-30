Eagles Pro Bowler Calls Out Browns for Amari Cooper Situation

Amari Cooper is garnering plenty of support as he holds out for a new contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Philadelphia Eagles six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay was the latest player to back Cooper. Slay spoke on Cooper while appearing on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast.

“I’m seeing right now that Cleveland don’t want to pay him. They need to pay that man that money,” Slay said.

Slay believes Cooper doesn’t get the credit he deserves as an elite receiver in the league.

“A guy that has been a consistent thousand-yard receiver and has been doing his thing and people still don’t give him credit is really Amari Cooper,” Slay said. “I really be thinking he’s the most underappreciated receiver in the league.

Slay added: “He really the one that’s really being slept on. He been a consistent receiver for, since he been in the league and been dominating. He’s really the only receiver that really, I truly think that has a true route tree as can run all the routes. Lot of guys got special abilities, can be running faster or somebody that’s 6-6, 6-5, can just Moss you cause he’s bigger than you. But Amari Cooper, off the line of scrimmage, he’s amazing; after the catch, he’s amazing; he can attack the ball.”

Amari Cooper Makes Feelings Clear to Browns

Cooper caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. He’s largely carried the passing game since arriving two years ago.

Cooper, 30, is seeking some security. He’s set to make $20 million this year but wants to add some years to his contract.

“The negotiations are ongoing but money is not the main issue. The Browns are willing to give Cooper an increased salary for this season,” Brad Stainbrook of The OBR said on June 17. “The sticking point is the length of the deal. The Browns have yet to offer Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper a contract extension longer than one year.”

Cooper is firmly focused on getting a new deal. In a recent viral clip on social media, Cooper turned down a footrace, saying he’s not trying to get injured amid the contract talks.

“I’m trying to get paid this year,” Cooper said.

Browns Speak on Amari Cooper Contract Status

Cooper skipped voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp in June. He is heading into the final year of a five-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Browns need Cooper on the field and happy next season. He’s the glue for the wide receiver group and by far the most proven pass-catcher on the roster. Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently spoke on Cooper and his hope for the situation.

“What I will say about Amari is since he’s been a member of the Cleveland Browns, he’s obviously been a high-level, Pro Bowl-caliber receiver,” Berry said during a June 17 appearance on NFL Network. “But he’s also a great teammate and he’s a great professional. We’re happy to have him as a member of the organization.