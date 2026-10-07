Browns Trade Pitch Replaces Mason Graham With $90 Million DT

The Cleveland Browns might be for real after a 3-1 start, which also means they could be buyers ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline in mid-November — and the top need on the roster currently is a fix to the interior of the defensive line following Mason Graham’s knee injury last week.

Perhaps the best potential option out there for Cleveland in this regard is former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne, currently of the Washington Commanders. Payne, 29 years old, is in the final season of his four-year, $90 million contract and has a salary cap hit of $16.4 million in 2026. From a prorated perspective, that means he would cost the Browns about $12.75 million against the salary cap over the remainder of the season.

Payne may not be on the trade block in Washington just yet, but the Commanders are 1-3 with major questions at quarterback as both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota are injured. Mariota has a sprained MCL, while Daniels is two and a half weeks removed from dislocating the elbow on his non-throwing arm.

Daniels is likely to practice this week, per a report from The Athletic, though his playing status and specific injury designation remain unknown. The Commanders will release an injury report on Wednesday, October 7. Mariota is less likely to play next weekend given the recency of his injury.

Browns Dubbed Buyers Ahead of Trade Deadline, Daron Payne Sensible Target

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report dubbed Payne a top-10 trade target in the NFL two weeks ago, projecting his value at a 2027 third-round pick.

Meanwhile Moe Moton, also of B/R, named the Browns as likely buyers ahead of the deadline, which is now just over a month away.