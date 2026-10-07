Browns Trade Pitch Replaces Mason Graham With $90 Million DT

The Cleveland Browns might be for real after a 3-1 start, which also means they could be buyers ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline in mid-November — and the top need on the roster currently is a fix to the interior of the defensive line following Mason Graham’s knee injury last week.
Perhaps the best potential option out there for Cleveland in this regard is former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne, currently of the Washington Commanders. Payne, 29 years old, is in the final season of his four-year, $90 million contract and has a salary cap hit of $16.4 million in 2026. From a prorated perspective, that means he would cost the Browns about $12.75 million against the salary cap over the remainder of the season.
Payne may not be on the trade block in Washington just yet, but the Commanders are 1-3 with major questions at quarterback as both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota are injured. Mariota has a sprained MCL, while Daniels is two and a half weeks removed from dislocating the elbow on his non-throwing arm.
Daniels is likely to practice this week, per a report from The Athletic, though his playing status and specific injury designation remain unknown. The Commanders will release an injury report on Wednesday, October 7. Mariota is less likely to play next weekend given the recency of his injury.
Browns Dubbed Buyers Ahead of Trade Deadline, Daron Payne Sensible Target
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report dubbed Payne a top-10 trade target in the NFL two weeks ago, projecting his value at a 2027 third-round pick.
Meanwhile Moe Moton, also of B/R, named the Browns as likely buyers ahead of the deadline, which is now just over a month away.
“General manager Andrew Berry could add a veteran pass-rusher to fill a void while standout second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham is out with MCL and ankle sprains. Mike Hall Jr. is also dealing with an ankle sprain,” Moton wrote on Tuesday. “Graham leads the Browns with four sacks. Without him, Cleveland needs a defender who can complement defensive end Jared Verse as an interior disruptor.”
Mason Graham Has Solid Injury Prognosis, Browns Should not Overspend on Trade for Replacement
While Payne remains a good player on the right side of 30 who has proven insanely reliable over his nine-year professional career (he has missed just three games over that span), a third-round pick is too high of a price to pay for a team like the Browns.
Yes, Cleveland is competitive right now, and maybe that can continue for a while longer. If the team is trying to win, paying for some reinforcements on the defensive line makes sense given the injury issues there.
But the Browns are still a team building for the future. Berry has smashed each of the past two drafts and the majority of analysts regard the 2027 class more highly than either of them.
Cleveland added offensive tackle Austin Barber in the third round in 2026, who has started all four games to this point, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in 2025, who is on a fast track to the top of the league at his position. Both are on incredibly affordable rookie contracts based on their usage and production rates.
Graham is out one game and could easily be out two or more contests, but he isn’t missing the season and doesn’t appear headed for IR, which means Cleveland doesn’t expect him to sit for four or more games.
The Browns own 11 picks in next year’s draft, including two in the first round, three in the fourth and two more in the fifth and seventh.
If Cleveland can secure Payne for a fourth or fifth-rounder, it’s a move the team should make. If not, he may be too expensive to prove worth the value he can add and how much further into true contention his presence can actually push the Browns.
Browns Trade Pitch Replaces Mason Graham With $90 Million DT