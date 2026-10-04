Browns’ Timeline on Mason Graham Injury Return Revealed

The Cleveland Browns have the pleasure of a day off on this NFL Sunday, and presumably the guys are spending time doing crosswords, tending to the garden or, perhaps, making a dent on their house repair to-do list. Maybe not. We know at least one player, though, will be working through some rehab and physical therapy after avoiding what appeared to be a very concerning knee injury in the thrilling Week 4 win over the Steelers. That would be fast-rising star defensive lineman Mason Graham.

For those who missed it, Graham wrenched his knee during the second quarter of Thursday’s win, and though he was not carted off the field, he did go to the locker room and did not return. He was later seen using crutches to leave Huntington Bank Field.

Browns Get Good News on Injury

The Browns announced good news after an MRI, though. From the team’s release: “An MRI performed at University Hospitals showed that Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham sustained an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain in last night’s 27-24 victory over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Browns medical staff will evaluate his return on a week-to-week basis.”

As the Browns release noted, Graham has four sacks, 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits this season, and is third in the league in sacks.

Mason Graham Back for Week 6?

And at Cleveland.com, veteran Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot noted that there could be further good news on Graham. He is certainly expected to be out in Week 5 against the Jets in New York, but the home game against the Ravens in Week 6 is not off the table.

Wrote Cabot: “On Saturday, one source told Cleveland.com that he wouldn’t be surprised if Graham made it back for the Browns’ visit from the Ravens on Oct. 18, which would help tremendously against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ high-powered offense. Graham, the No. 5 overall pick last year out of Michigan, leads the Browns with four sacks despite leaving the Steelers game on the first defensive series.”

Now, do expect the Browns to protect Graham from himself–he will surely want to be back on the field as soon as possible. But having him miss only one week would be a huge boost for the 3-1 Browns.