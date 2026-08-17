Dave Portnoy Rips Browns Over Shedeur Sanders Mess

Dave Portnoy believes the Cleveland Browns have set themselves up to fail with their ongoing quarterback competition.

The outspoken Barstool Sports founder unloaded on Cleveland’s handling of Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson during “Wake Up Barstool” on Monday.

“You’re never giving a guy the chance,” Portnoy said. “Pick your guy and say you’re the quarterback for the season. Shedeur is the worst guy to draft into this mishmash. Maybe he can be a backup where you have an established, A-1 starter and it’s clear what his role is. But Cleveland is just so stupid in the way they do things. You know going into the season you just have no shot the way this thing is set up.”

The Browns have maintained that the competition is legitimate and are giving the quarterbacks equal opportunity. Head coach Todd Monken plans to evaluate Watson and Sanders through the first two preseason games before deciding who will start the regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watson started Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, while Sanders will get his opportunity against the Buffalo Bills on August 22.

Dave Portnoy: Shedeur Sanders a ‘Walking Distraction’

Portnoy has been a vocal supporter of Sanders. However, Portnoy also believes Sanders’ popularity creates a difficult dynamic for any team without an established starting quarterback. Every practice rep, depth-chart decision and sideline interaction involving Sanders receives significant attention.

“I like Shedeur Sanders and Deion is a friend of mine. I don’t know if he really got a fair shake — everyone crucifies him,” Portnoy said. “The NFL is a league where coaches hate, hate, hate distractions. Shedeur is a walking distraction because of who he is, his family, how people want him to play and how popular he is. He’s always going to be the center of attention.”

Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 draft before the Browns selected him at No. 144 overall. He began his rookie season buried on the depth chart but eventually appeared in eight games and made seven starts, posting a 3-4 record.

Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He showed enough promise to earn another opportunity but entered his second training camp competing against a healthy Watson.

Browns QB Competition Continues Against Bills

Portnoy also questioned why the Browns have placed Sanders in competition with Watson, whose tenure in Cleveland has been defined by off-field controversy, injuries, and inconsistent play.

“And then you got Watson, who was on his way to being a Hall of Famer until he had 9,000 massages and his world fell apart with injuries,” Portnoy said. “I don’t know how it can work with those specific guys in that specific city that seems absolutely cursed. I don’t think it’s going to work out. I think the general manager and the rest of management need to have their brains examined for being in this situation.”

Watson was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans and led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020. The Browns acquired him in 2022 and gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Watson has appeared in only 19 regular-season games for Cleveland, compiling a 9-10 record with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He missed all of last season after rupturing his Achilles in October 2024 and suffering another tear during his recovery. At one point, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called the move for Watson a “big swing and miss” for Cleveland.

His return against Chicago included some encouraging moments. Watson completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards and led the Browns on both of their scoring drives. He also lost a fumble on a sack.

Sanders completed 6 of 11 passes for 79 yards and threw an interception in the 34-10 loss. He will start and is expected to play the first half against Buffalo.