Browns Make Statement on Shedeur Sanders as Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns remain adamant about giving Shedeur Sanders a legitimate opportunity to win the starting quarterback job.

As planned, Sanders will start Cleveland’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 22. Head coach Todd Monken made it clear that the assignment is more than a predetermined turn in the rotation.

“Again, I did feel going into the last game that it was relatively close in terms of both having an opportunity at the starting position,” Monken said on Sunday. “It would be unfair not to go to the next game and allow Shedeur that opportunity, albeit against a different team, certainly at home, and there is no guarantee that the same players will be playing this game. But it’s the closest you have, and we owe it to both players who have handled it well and have played at a high level.”

Browns Pleased With QB Play Against Bears

Watson started and played the first half of Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards and lost a fumble on a sack.

Sanders took over in the third quarter and completed 6 of 11 passes for 79 yards with one interception. He generated a pair of explosive completions, including a 35-yard connection with Luke Floriea, but failed to lead a scoring drive.

“We want to see them compete as much as we can,” Monken said. “And both of them had a turnover. One was a fumble, but I was really pleased with our quarterback play. It’s not going to feel like that. Turn it over three times. That’s never going to be ideal. But to me, it felt like we were we are going to be able to throw the football, be effective in that, certainly do a better job coaching in the run game and in protections and our play actions and everything that we do, we’re going to get better at. But I was pleased with our quarterback play.”

Sanders will receive extensive work with Cleveland’s first-team offense leading up to his start. He will operate with the starters during Monday’s practice in shells and again Wednesday when the Browns practice in shorts. Watson will get the first-team assignment during Tuesday’s padded session. The two quarterbacks will split first-team reps Thursday during a joint practice with the Bills.

Browns See Growth From Shedeur Sanders

Monken has seen meaningful growth from Sanders through his offseason work, particularly with his movement and ability to process the field. However, the second-year quarterback must continue sharpening his pre-snap operation.

“He’s improved so much. He really has in terms of climbing the pocket and working through his progressions,” Monken said. “Operation is still a part of it. Get in the huddle, get lined up, get the call. So does Deshaun. Just so we can stack plays together.”

Watson earned an emphatic review from Monken after his return to the field against Chicago. But he did not create clear separation. Sanders can apply pressure by operating cleanly, protecting the ball and producing points against Buffalo.