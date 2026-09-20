Ex-Browns Star Carted Off Field in Just 2nd Game With New Team

Former Cleveland Browns fan favorite David Njoku’s fresh start with the Los Angeles Chargers hit an early setback Sunday.

Njoku was carted off the field early in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, with the Chargers initially listing him as questionable to return with a leg injury. He had one catch for nine yards before leaving.

Njoku appeared to be in good spirits as he rode off, although the severity of the injury was not immediately clear.

The former Pro Bowler was playing just his second regular-season game with Los Angeles after spending his first nine NFL seasons in Cleveland. He opened the season with five catches for 58 yards, giving quarterback Justin Herbert an experienced target in the passing game.

David Njoku Joined Chargers After Nine Seasons With Browns

Njoku agreed to a one-year contract with the Chargers in May worth up to $8 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move gave him a chance to rebuild his value after injuries and declining production marked the end of his Cleveland tenure.

The Browns selected Njoku No. 29 overall in the 2017 NFL draft, and he developed into one of the franchise’s most productive tight ends. He finished his Cleveland career with 384 catches for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns. His best season came in 2023, when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection with 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores.

But injuries limited Njoku over his final two seasons with the Browns. He finished 2025 with 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns as rookie Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as Cleveland’s top receiving threat at the position. That shift helped set the stage for the Browns to move on.

Njoku announced in February that he would not return, delivering an emotional goodbye to the city where he became known as “The Chief.”

“Cleveland, first off I love you,” Njoku wrote on Instagram. “These nine years have been a beautiful journey.”

Browns Have Turned to Harold Fannin Jr. at Tight End

The Browns already had their next centerpiece at tight end before Njoku found his new team.

Fannin led Cleveland with 72 receptions as a rookie, finishing with 731 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. His reception total set a franchise rookie record, giving the Browns a young playmaker to build around in head coach Todd Monken’s offense.

Monken has highlighted Fannin’s ability to create yardage after the catch, even drawing a comparison to Raiders star Brock Bowers.

“So, you love his athleticism, you like his ability to run after catch, his ball skills like Brock (Bowers), very similar in that regard,” Monken said.

Cleveland lists Blake Whiteheart and rookie Carsen Ryan behind Fannin on its current depth chart. Whiteheart had a touchdown grab against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Browns drafted Joe Royer in the fifth round to provide another young option. However, Royer has been dealing with an off-field issue and opened the season on the non-football illness list.