Browns Sign Ex-Eagles Tight End Amid Rookie’s Ongoing Absence

The Cleveland Browns have added another tight end ahead of their preseason opener as fifth-round rookie Joe Royer remains away from the team.

The Browns claimed Dae’Quan Wright off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. Cleveland placed cornerback Damarri Mathis on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Wright signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound rookie now enters a crowded but unsettled competition behind Harold Fannin Jr.

The timing gives Wright an opportunity to make an impression. Royer has yet to rejoin the team because of a personal matter. Veteran tight end Jack Stoll was also absent from Tuesday’s practice.

Browns TE Joe Royer Has ‘Full Support’ of Team

Royer has missed the on-field portion of training camp after briefly participating in rookie workouts. General manager Andrew Berry said the Browns are supporting Royer but do not have a timeline for his return.

“I think we’ve all had situations in our lives and careers where we’re dealing with a personal matter that takes precedent over our job, or in Joe’s case, football,” Berry said on July 30. “Out of respect for him and his privacy, I’m not going to go into the details, other than to say he has our full support.”

Berry added that the Browns hope to “get him ramped up quickly and reintegrated into everything” when he returns.

Royer was listed sixth among Cleveland’s tight ends on the first unofficial depth chart released Tuesday. Fannin was followed by Blake Whiteheart, Stoll, Brenden Bates, seventh-round rookie Carsen Ryan and Royer.

Harold Fannin Jr. Leads Browns Tight Ends

While the depth behind him remains unsettled, Fannin enters his second season as one of Cleveland’s most reliable offensive weapons. Fannin led the Browns with 72 receptions for 731 yards and six receiving touchdowns as a rookie.

The former third-round pick underwent offseason surgery but was cleared for training camp. Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer believes Fannin’s versatility will allow head coach Todd Monken to dictate favorable matchups.

“He’s a matchup type of player that can put the defense in situations that are hard,” Switzer said. “How do they match? Who do they put on him? Because he’s versatile, he’s able to do multiple things where you can really put the defense in a tough position as far as matchups go.”

Browns Rookie Receivers Earn Starting Roles

The Browns have reshaped their pass-catching corps this offseason. It should pay dividends early with rookie receivers when KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston were listed as starters on the first depth chart.

Concepcion, Cleveland’s first-round pick, has consistently generated separation and made plays downfield. Boston has used his 6-foot-4 frame to win contested catches, earning a recent promotion to the first-team offense.

“He’s made a bunch of plays. I’ve seen it, you’ve seen it,” Monken said of Boston. “We also want to get KC more involved because of what we’ve seen.”

Monken said moving Boston into the starting lineup will also give the Browns more flexibility with Jerry Jeudy, who can operate from multiple spots.

“We want to move Jerry around,” Monken said. “I think Jerry is at his best when he’s on the move. He’s elite. He can separate.”

The combination of Jeudy, Fannin, Concepcion and Boston gives the winner of the quarterback competition a promising group of targets. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders were listed as co-starters, with Monken still deciding who will open Saturday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears.