David Njoku Could Have ‘Limited’ Upside in Browns Offense in 2025

The Cleveland Browns offense has more questions than answers entering the upcoming season, but TE David Njoku has been one of the few consistent performers for an offense with a revolving door at quarterback.

Yet, after the organization used Day 2 draft capital at the TE position entering the final year of Njoku’s contract… What kind of impact can Browns fans expect from the Miami product in 2025?

David Njoku Faces Multiple Challenges Entering 2025 NFL Season

David Njoku made it to his first Pro Bowl after producing 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores with four different starting quarterbacks under center in 2023.

Unfortunately, Njoku was unable to duplicate that success last year in another season filled with issues at the QB position.

Even though the QB situation has somehow managed to get even muddier this offseason, PFF NFL Analyst Nathan Jahnke still believes Njoku can be a productive pass-catcher in 2025.

Jahnke wrote, “A big reason why Njoku has been a consistent fantasy starter in recent seasons is a lack of competition for targets. The Browns have had one 1,000-yard receiver each of the last three seasons in Amari Cooper or Jerry Jeudy. The WR2 has been stuck between 500-850 receiving yards, while everyone else finished with less than 450 receiving yards. This has allowed Njoku to be second or third on the team in targets and receiving work each season.”

Names like Diontae Johnson and Cedric Tillman aren’t likely to threaten Njoku’s role in the passing game, but the addition of another TE via the NFL Draft could make things a bit more complex for Njoku’s outlook entering 2025.

How Could the Addition of Harold Fannin Jr. Impact Njoku in 2025?

The Browns using a third-round pick on Harold Fannin Jr. is interesting, but it is hard to imagine Njoku coming off the field very often in passing situations. Yet, other newcomers and a messy quarterback situation is likely to have a bigger impact on Njoku in 2025.

Jahnke added, “Njoku will be playing under Kevin Stefanski for his sixth-straight season. The Browns run a lot of plays, and have no problem throwing to tight ends, which have been great for Njoku and will continue to be helpful. Cleveland has tended to be run-heavy, but that wasn’t true last season. The Browns added Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the draft and Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.”

The quarterback situation is where the true questions mark exist for this entire Browns’ passing game this year. No matter who emerges as the starting quarterback in Cleveland, between Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, or Dillon Gabriel, it is likely to put a hard ceiling on Njoku’s production.

Jahnke concluded, “His {Njoku} upside is very limited due to his talent and the Browns’ offense, but his floor is very high for a tight end, given his past history of high target shares and limited competition for targets.”

Njoku hasa unique skillset and is certified YAC weapon at the TE position, but he may be held back by a Browns offense that is a complete mystery under center entering the season.