Shedeur Sanders Shines at Browns OTAs with Highly Efficient Practice

Cleveland Browns fans need to mentally prepare themselves for a ton of practice analysis regarding this QB competition entering the 2025 NFL season.

One encouraging takeaway from Browns OTAs emerged on Wednesday with Shedeur Sanders delivering a highly efficient practice.

Shedeur Sanders Tosses Three Touchdowns During Team Drills on Wednesday

If looking at practice stats makes you nauseous or angry, then you may prefer to avert your eyes.

For those of you who were hoping Shedeur Sanders would make a strong case for a roster spot with his limited practice reps, then you will be happy to read the stats posted by ESPN Cleveland on X for Wednesday’s practice, which speak very favorably for the rookie from the University of Colorado.

The post reads, “Browns practice is in the books. Here’s how all 4 QBs stacked up with their throwing reps in team drills,” which listed the numbers as follows for each player.

QB Stats from Throwing Reps in Team Drills on Wednesday

Joe Flacco: 9/14 with TD

Shedeur Sanders: 7/9 with 3 TDs

Kenny Pickett: 9/16 with no scores

Dillon Gabriel: 11/16 with 2 TDs & INT

There were no yardage stat lines posted by ESPN Cleveland, but Sanders finishing with the most touchdown passes on the fewest amount of passing attempts and the highest completion percentage certainly suggests it was a solid day at the office for the rookie quarterback.

This is only one practice and there is a ton of football to be played between now and the Browns season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7th — but Sanders likely helped his case to make the final 53-man roster with his performance today.

What Are the Expectations for Shedeur Sanders Leading Up to Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season?

The Browns fan base has been clamoring for a franchise quarterback since the days of Bernie Kosar, which makes it difficult for excitement and optimism to be kept in check if Sanders continues to string together good showings at practice this offseason.

One bold prediction from Conor Orr at Sports Illustrated feels like a solid goal for Sanders, which saw him focus on the compeition between the pair of rookie quarterbacks jocking for position on the depth chart.

Orr wrote in his prediction, “Shedeur Sanders will finish the preseason with a higher quarterback rating than Dillon Gabriel.”

QB rating metrics take a ton of factors into account to produce a number meant to represent how well a signal caller is performing, but isn’t the end-all be-all for determining which quarterback is playing better than another.

Orr added, “The Browns spent third- and fifth-round picks on backup/project quarterbacks, with Sanders providing slightly more in the way of natural upside. With Joe Flacco as the projected Week 1 starter, Gabriel and Sanders will get a heavy workload in the exhibition buildup.”

Sanders was a more productive passer than Gabriel during their respective collegiate careers, which made the Browns’ decision to select Gabriel two rounds earlier than Sanders a bit puzzling — but the rookie quarterbacks find themselves in the same position at the current moment… Competing for a roster spot.

It may be early, but Sanders appears to be off to a slightly better start than his fellow rookie counterpart.