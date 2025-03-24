Video of Browns TE David Njoku Working Out With New QB Turns Heads

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been staying sharp catching passes from Cam Ward, who many have dubbed as the top passer available in the draft.

Ward is expected to be the top quarterback off the board during April’s draft. He’s coming off a stellar season at Miami, passing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions and being named a Heisman finalist.

A video recently surfaced of Njoku catching passes from Ward during a workout. He also posted a clip on his own Instagram of Ward behind the scenes.

Ward and Njoku both played at Miami, so it makes sense that they have a connection. Browns fans would love to see Njoku catching balls from Ward on Sundays. However, there’s a good chance Ward will be selected with the top pick. The Tennessee Titans hold the selection and need a quarterback.

Ward is minus-750 to go No. 1 overall, per FanDuel. The Browns have the No. 2 pick but could get aggressive and try to move up if they’re convinced Ward is the right pick.

Cam Ward Hosting Pro Day on Monday

Ward did not participate in drills at the NFL combine. Scouts and team executives got their first close look at Ward on Monday at his pro day held at Miami. Here’s the breakdown on Ward from NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein.

“Gunslinger with good size, a big arm and the mobility to help out his offensive line. Ward can read the full field and operates with average decision-making and processing quickness. Like a shortstop, he rips sidearm rockets that fit into tight windows on all three levels, but his delivery and mechanics cause inconsistencies with placement and accuracy,” Zierlein said. “He is fairly consistent regardless of the coverage scheme he sees, but figuring out disguised coverage on the pro level will take time, and it is not a given he will develop that skill. He looks to strike it rich with aggressive, vertical throws; for better efficiency, he needs to learn to mine for gold with combo reads and rhythm throws.”

If Ward is gone before the Browns are at the clock at No. 2, Shedeur Sanders would likely be the next quarterback in line to be selected. However, Cleveland could also go a couple of different directions with Heisman winner Travis Hunter or pass-rusher Abdul Carter.

David Njoku Looking to Bounce Back With Browns

Njoku’s follow-up to his first Pro Bowl campaign was not great. After snagging 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns in 2023, Njoku played in just 11 games due to injury. He finished with 64 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns are changing things up on the offensive side of the ball, although Njoku is still expected to play a significant role. Tommy Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator this offseason. Rees previously served as Cleveland’s pass game specialist and tight ends coach.

Njoku previously expressed that he would be pleased if the Browns were able to land Ward.

“Miami boy, c’mon, It doesn’t get any better than that,” Njoku said in February at the Super Bowl. “I do love his game. I watch him a lot. I can see (catching a lot of passes from him).”

Some stability at quarterback in Cleveland would do Njoku and the rest of the franchise some good.