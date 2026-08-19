Browns Offensive Tackle Handed Concerning News Ahead of Bills Game

The Cleveland Browns could be moving on from an impact offensive lineman.

Cleveland overhauled their offensive line, and Dawand Jones, who’s been a starter since being drafted, may be on the outside looking in. Jones is battling for a swing tackle spot, but he struggled in the preseason opener, and now his future is up in the air.

Ahead of the Browns’ second preseason game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, analyst Ernesto Cova of FanSided believes Jones could be on the chopping block.

“Jones played 50 percent of the snaps in the preseason opener, getting an extended run after starter Spencer Fano’s day was over. However, after a strong camp and positive reviews about his slimmed-down body, he didn’t do much to help his case,” Cova wrote.

Jones struggled to set the pocket, and he probably wouldn’t have out-snapped Austin Barber if the latter hadn’t had to leave briefly with an ankle injury. Even with a subpar performance, the rookie seems to be ahead of Jones in the battle for the swing tackle job. The veteran tackle has lost some ground in the competition over the past couple of weeks. And with three season-ending injuries in as many NFL seasons, it’s safe to assume the Browns won’t hesitate to pull the plug here.”

Jones is behind Spencer Fano and competing for the backup job now, but after his struggles and injury history, he may not be on the Browns’ 53-man roster.

Jones Lost Starting Job to Fano

The Browns signed Jones to a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason with nearly all of it guaranteed.

However, it’s not that much money, so Cleveland can move on from him. Yet, Browns head coach Todd Monken said Jones is in the best shape of his life.

Despite Jones being in the best shape of his life, Monken said he’s competing for the roster spot.

“We’re always competing, so he’s been competing the whole time. I’ve been awfully proud of Dawand, what he’s done in the offseason to get himself into shape and his body looks like it is. But at this point, Spencer is playing better. Now, once that happens, you’re not just competing to maybe be the right tackle if something happens, maybe I’m still competing there.

“And you’re also like, alright, once that happens, you’re also competing for a roster spot. That’s what you’re doing at that point. Once you get to that point and you’re thinking you should start competing your rear end off to get a roster spot. When you end up rotating with the twos, now you’re fighting to make the team.”

So, Jones will likely need to impress in the final two preseason games and practices to earn a roster spot.

Cleveland Makes Roster Moves

The Browns made a minor roster move on August 18.

Cleveland signed undrafted wide receiver Ben Patterson. Patterson is a rookie out of Texas-Permian Basin. He originally signed as a UDFA with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was waived.

As the corresponding move, Cleveland waived guard Jack Conley.