Browns’ Once-Promising Starter on Roster Bubble as Cutdown Day Nears

The Cleveland Browns gave the heave-ho to a dozen members of the team’s expanded roster on Friday, August 28, but that was just the beginning of a longer process that could ultimately lead to the departure of three-year starter Dawand Jones.

Jones, an offensive lineman the Browns selected in Round 4 of the 2023 NFL draft out of Ohio State, started nine of the 11 games in which he appeared as a rookie. Operating at tackle, Jones then started eight of 10 contests he played in 2024 and all three games in which he appeared last season.

However, the Browns hired head coach in Todd Monken who essentially swept the board clean in the O-line room and started from scratch. Zac Jackson of The Athletic offered insight into the starting five, as well as the top reserves and roster bubble candidates on Thursday.

And unfortunately for Jones, he was part of the third category of players whose futures are in question.

“The Browns starting OL is set per @AkronJackson,” the SleeperBrowns account wrote on X, citing Jackson’s report. “LT Spencer Fano, LG Zion Johnson, C Elgton Jenkins, RG Teven Jenkins, RT Tytus Howard.”

“Rookies Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford are roster locks,” the post continued. “Dawand Jones, KT Leveston, Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter are on the roster bubble.”

Jones’ injury issues have proven a major concern, costing him time in all three seasons. His size — six-feet, eight-inches tall and 375 pounds — compounds the lingering impacts and future risk of further injury concerns.

Browns Fielding Almost Entirely New Offensive Line in 2026

Cleveland’s offensive line is a significant question heading into the regular season with so many new pieces.

Fano was the team’s first pick in this year’s draft, coming off the board at No. 9 overall.

Meanwhile, the Browns signed Johnson in free agency to a three-year deal worth nearly $50 million despite his well-documented struggles in pass protection with the Los Angeles Chargers, both last year and over the course of his entire career. That said, Johnson was one of the better run blockers at the guard position in 2025 league-wide.

Elgton Jenkins came over from the Green Bay Packers and will play center, even though his more natural position is offensive guard. Right guard Teven Jenkins is the only member of Jackson’s projected starting lineup who was with Cleveland last year.

Finally, Howard was part of a trade with the Houston Texans, after which the Browns signed him to a two-year extension valued at $45 million.

Browns Offensive Line Has Work Cut Out Protecting QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland answered earlier this week the other biggest question its offense faced heading into the 2026 campaign by naming Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler in Houston, has started just 19 games for Cleveland across four years of play. The league suspended him for 11 contests upon his arrival to the team for off-field conduct issues. Watson has since suffered injury concerns, including a torn Achilles in October of 2024 that he tore a second time during rehabilitation. He has not taken a regular season snap in nearly two calendar years.

The Browns’ new offensive line will have to protect Watson for as long as he holds the job over second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders and 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.