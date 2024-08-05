Former Browns Receiver Set to Work Out for Rival Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in former Cleveland Browns receiver Daylen Baldwin for a closer look.

Baldwin is slated to work out for the Steelers on Monday, August 5, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Baldwin went undrafted in 2022 but was picked up by the Browns. He spent most of his time in Cleveland on the practice squad, appearing in just one game in 2022 — the only action of his career so far. Baldwin has two catches for 25 yards on his resume.

Baldwin also spent parts of last season with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons practice squads. He’ll try to earn a roster spot on a Steelers team that is in need of wide receiver depth. The unit in Pittsburgh is headlined by George Pickens, who had 1,140 receiving yards last season. Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scott Miller and third-round pick Roman Wilson will also be in the mix for the Steelers.

Baldwin is not a big name, but it always means more in the AFC North when players are potentially moving between teams.

Browns Prominent in Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors

The Browns have been making some headlines of their own involving wide receivers. Cleveland has been linked to trade rumors involving disgruntled San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, who is seeking a lucrative new deal.

The Browns have a solid top three of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore. Younger receivers like Cedric Tillman and David Bell are also expected to contribute.

However, the idea of landing Aiyuk via trade has caused some conversation. It’s a move team insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the Browns should investigate.

“If the Browns hope to land him, they’d have to make the 49ers an offer they couldn’t refuse, which might have to include Amari Cooper or possibly the Browns’ first-round pick in 2025,” Cabot said on August 4. “I wrote back on July 16 when he first asked to be traded that the Browns should and probably would at least inquire.”

The Browns have not been shy about making impactful trades — especially at the receiver position — if they feel it will bring the team closer to a Super Bowl. Cooper, Jeudy and Moore were all acquired through trades.

Elijah Moore, Amari Cooper Heading Into Contract Years

If the Browns choose to roll with what they currently have at wide receiver, they’ll have two very motivated players in Cooper and Moore. Both players are heading into contract years and will want to put up solid numbers to cash in on their next deals.

Cooper had staged a holdout during mandatory minicamp but showed up on time for training camp thanks to a restructured deal. He got his $20 million for the season guaranteed and the Browns tacked on $5 million in incentives.

Cooper, 30, is coming off one of the best years of his career. He caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 78 passes for 1,160 the year prior and added nine touchdowns.

Moore had a career year during his first season in Cleveland. He caught 59 passes for 640 yards. However, his performance still left something to be desired.

“We absolutely learned more about Elijah as the season went on,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Moore recently. “You definitely saw an evolution of how we utilized him. He’s a really good football player. Made plays for us throughout the season.”

The Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.