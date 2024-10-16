Browns Trade Pitch Replaces Amari Cooper with 5-Time All-Pro WR

The Cleveland Browns just dealt wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, but that doesn’t mean they won’t try to replace him.

It is easy to view the decision as Cleveland punting on the season. However, one can also look at the deal as maximizing the value of a receiver who wasn’t doing enough to help the team win this year and who was probably on his way out regardless come next spring.

The Browns gave up Cooper and a sixth-round pick in 2025 for a third-round selection next year as well as a seventh-rounder in 2026. So, for all intents and purposes, the Browns basically flipped the star wideout for a third-rounder and the slightly worse end of what will most likely prove to be a minimally consequential sixth/seventh-round pick swap.

That’s probably a win for Cleveland, and it doesn’t preclude them from jumping back into conversations for another of several wideouts who may be on the move ahead of the league’s November 5 deadline.

Among the names receiving the most buzz in recent days is five-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans, who was teammates with Browns QB Deshaun Watson as members of the Houston Texans across multiple Pro Bowl seasons for both players.

DeAndre Hopkins Trade Makes Sense for Browns as Current, Future Play

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report laid out the case on Wednesday, October 16, for Hopkins to land with the Browns via a trade.