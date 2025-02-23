Hi, Subscriber

Browns Reportedly Make Decision on Drafting Deshaun Watson Successor

Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.
Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Draft expert Todd McShay does not believe the Cleveland Browns will be taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick to be the long-term successor for Deshaun Watson.

This draft class is not heavy on quarterback talent. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been dubbed as the top passers in the class, but not everyone is convinced that either could become a franchise quarterback.

The Browns desperately need a solution for their woeful quarterback situation. Watson is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season after re-injuring his Achilles during recovery. But even before the injury, he wasn’t projected to be a significant factor in the team’s quarterback equation.

McShay said he’s spoken with multiple people who have told him the Browns will not go QB with their No. 2 pick.

“I’ve heard from multiple sources: Cleveland… they’re not pulling the trigger on a quarterback,” McShay said on The McShay Show. “They don’t believe that this is the year to do that. That they are not a quarterback in this class away. If it had been last year’s class, they feel really good that they can take off and run.”

Deshaun Watson Trade Disaster for Browns

The Browns traded for Watson in 2022, committing to him with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract through 2026. However, Watson has appeared in just 19 games for Cleveland due to injuries and a lengthy suspension stemming from off-field issues. As it stands, he’s set to account for nearly $73 million against the salary cap in each of the next two seasons.

Since Watson took over as the starter, the Browns have posted a 9-10 record, including a disappointing 1-6 this season. During that stretch, Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

His struggles were evident this year before a season-ending Achilles injury, as the offense failed to score more than 20 points in any game. Watson also failed to surpass 200 passing yards in any of his seven starts this season.

Browns Face Harsh Reality of Deshaun Watson Trade

Watson’s significant cap hit is something the Browns have needed to work around as they look to construct a contender. And the team has to do so in a hurry, with superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett demanding a trade.

The Browns are coming off a dismal 3-14 season, a setback that fueled trade speculation around Garrett. The All-Pro pass-rusher hinted at a potential trade request as the season wrapped up, signaling his frustration. Garrett wants to play for a contender and does not feel like the Browns are set up for success. He’s willing to do “whatever it takes” to force a trade.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

The Browns have remained firm that Garrett — under contract through the 2026 season — will not be moved. But if Garrett is willing to play hardball and miss games, it could force Cleveland’s hand.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

