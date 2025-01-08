Superstar Coach & QB Predicted to ‘Take Over’ Raiders as Packaged Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders now have an opening at head coach with the news that they’ve fired Antonio Pierce. This is the second head coach owner Mark Davis has fired in the last two years, which could be concerning to potential candidates.

However, Davis is known to think outside the box sometimes and that could lead him to one of the most famous faces in the football world. Deion Sanders has done a good job of turning Colorado from one of the worst college football programs in the Power 5 to a respectable team, but he could have eyes toward the NFL.

The Raiders also have an opening at quarterback and it just happens that the coach’s son Shedeur Sanders is going to be in the 2025 NFL Draft. This led to Henry McKenna of Fox Sports predicting that Deion and Shedeur Sanders will “take over” over the Raiders offseason.

“While the Tennessee Titans ended up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, in the case of Sanderses, it might not matter,” McKenna wrote. “Because while Shedeur is QB1, his dad might take control of their future and engineer the draft to fit them in the same way the Mannings once did for Eli. The Raiders might just need a change of leadership and quarterback. It’s a good team for Deion. And it’s not the worst fit for Shedeur. Now, I won’t go proclaiming that the Sanderses will have success in Vegas. But it would be fascinating to see Deion’s coup take place.”

Does Deion Sanders Want to Be in the NFL?

There’s been a lot of speculation about Sanders coaching in the NFL but it remains to be seen if that’s something he wants to do. Though he played in the NFL for over a decade, he has no experience coaching at that level.

He also has a good thing going in college. It’s going to put a lot of pressure on him and Shedeur to team up at the NFL level. Sanders has shown that he can handle high-pressure situations as a head coach but it may still be too early for him to make the jump and it’s unclear if he even wants to coach his son.

Could Sanders Duo Turn Raiders Around?

The most appealing thing about possibly hiring Sanders as head coach for the Raiders is that he’d likely force his son onto the team. Las Vegas holds the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft which likely puts them out of range to get Shedeur.

However, he could refuse to play for any team that isn’t the Raiders. Now, that could open up Las Vegas to a whole bunch of tampering issues but this would be an unprecedented situation and there may be nothing the NFL can do to stop it.

It would be a big gamble for the Raiders to make but it could work. Shedeur and Deion Sanders already turned around two college programs in Jackson State and Colorado. Perhaps they could also do it at the NFL level with a team like the Raiders.