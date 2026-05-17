Deion Sanders Tells Browns What to do With Myles Garrett

Deion Sanders made his stance clear on the Cleveland Browns’ path forward with Myles Garrett, who has remained at the center of trade speculation this offseason.

Garrett is arguably the most dominant defensive player in the NFL. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year set the NFL single-season sack record in 2025, racking up 23 sacks to surpass the previous mark of 22.5 shared by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Garrett also set career highs in tackles for loss (33) and quarterback hits (39), winning the DPOY award unanimously with all 50 first-place votes. Across nine seasons in Cleveland, Garrett has compiled 125.5 career sacks, seven Pro Bowl selections and two Defensive Player of the Year awards — numbers that have him on a clear Hall of Fame trajectory.

Sanders, speaking on The Barbershop with Garrett Bush, made his position on the Browns potentially moving Garrett clear.

“They got a killer on defense, I’m tired of y’all talking about trading him and getting rid of him,” Deion said. “That don’t make no sense to me. That’s a once in a lifetime man. That’s a once in a lifetime man that you don’t see no more. I don’t get rid of that. Unless I could get your mama, daddy, your uncle, cousins, and everybody in a trade for that. Because that’s a grown man. That’s a winner. That’s a winner.”

Why Myles Garrett Trade Rumors Won’t Go Away

The trade speculation has lingered throughout the spring for a few reasons. In late March, the Browns and Garrett agreed to revise the bonus structure in his contract, moving key option bonus payment dates from the start of the league year to seven days before the regular season.

The adjustment significantly lowered Cleveland’s dead cap burden in the event of a trade, naturally fueling questions about Garrett’s future. General manager Andrew Berry has repeatedly dismissed that notion, maintaining the change was unrelated to trade talks and reiterating that Garrett is a “career Brown.”

The optics haven’t helped. Garrett has skipped the team’s voluntary offseason program — consistent with his usual offseason routine. But the fact that he still has yet to meet in person with first-year head coach Todd Monken has only added fuel to the speculation.

Deion Sanders Bullish on Browns

Sanders’ endorsement of Cleveland extended beyond Garrett. The Colorado head coach expressed genuine admiration for the roster Cleveland has assembled through back-to-back draft hauls.

“Look at that rookie class last season,” Deion Sanders said. “The rookie class this season, who I know they haven’t played, they haven’t put it on grass. But they’re building something that is tremendous, and they’re not too far away. Of course, they need stability at the quarterback position. Of course, they need stability on the offensive line. Everything else, to me, they got it. They got it.”

Last year’s group included defensive tackle Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger — who won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — Deion’s son.

The most recent draft class drew equally strong reviews, with the Browns trading down from No. 6 to No. 9 to land offensive tackle Spencer Fano. They then added wide receivers KC Concepcion at No. 24 and Denzel Boston in the second round.