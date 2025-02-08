Deion Sanders Turns Heads With Statement on Browns

Hi, Subscriber

The Cleveland Browns won’t have to worry about a “Coach Prime” situation if they use their first-round pick on Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and Sanders is a prime prospect for Cleveland. Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward are considered the top two quarterbacks in the draft.

Deion Sanders has said there are some teams that he won’t allow his son to play for. He coached Shedeur for the entirety of his college career — first at Jackson State and then at Colorado.

“Aren’t there teams that you don’t want to watch?” Deion Sanders said on The Dan Patrick Show. “That you just hit the clicker like that? There’s teams I didn’t want to play for. Why wouldn’t I want my kids? Naw, c’mon man.

“I’m a dad. I’m a real dad who has a lot of information about the NFL. I know some folks who know some folks who know some folks in the NFL and I know what’s behind the curtain. So definitely, I’m going to lead them in the right direction.”

Sanders revealed that he’s spoken with the Browns and New York Giants ahead of the draft. He has not been in contact with the Tennessee Titans, who have the top pick.

“He’s really ready to be the face of a franchise,” Deion Sanders said on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday. “I think it’s going to be one of the top three, for sure. I’ve spoken to all but one. That’s the Titans. I haven’t spoken to them yet, but he has. But the others I’ve spoken to.”

Deion Sanders Won’t ‘Call Out’ Undesirable Destinations

Sanders didn’t say outright that he’s OK with his son going to the Browns. However, the clues point to “Coach Prime” not having an issue with Cleveland.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at the Senior Bowl that he doesn’t anticipate having an issue. He also had high praise for Shedeur Sanders.

“Shedeur is a really impressive young man,” Berry said. “He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s smart and you can tell that he’s been raised by – quite honestly – a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring but he’s really impressive.”

Sanders said he wouldn’t out the teams he has on his no-draft list.

“I would not call them out, put them on front street and talk about their organization. Because people work too hard to make it right instead of a guy like me ignorantly saying something wrong,” Deion said. “I would meet with them privately and talk about my concerns so we could have an understanding.”

Browns Can Go in Different Direction at No. 2

With the second pick in the draft, the Browns will have a choice between Ward or Sanders. But they aren’t limited to just those two options. Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter could be in play, especially with Myles Garrett seeking a trade. Another intriguing possibility is Heisman-winner Travis Hunter, who brings elite versatility to the table.

Quarterback remains a glaring need for Cleveland with the costly Deshaun Watson trade blowing up in the team’s face. But with no clear-cut elite talent in this year’s class, the Browns must avoid reaching for a passer just for the sake of filling the position.

The Browns could also seek free agency or trade for a proven veteran to help steady the ship.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

