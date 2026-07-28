Browns Strike Record-Setting Deal With Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns have ensured Denzel Ward will remain the centerpiece of their secondary for years to come.

Ward agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million extension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The deal carries a new-money average of $31.1 million per season, making Ward the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Ward was already signed through the 2027 season, but the final two years of his previous contract contained no guaranteed money. The extension now keeps the five-time Pro Bowler under contract through 2029.

The Browns originally signed Ward to a five-year, $100.5 million extension in 2022. That deal also briefly made him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, but the market had moved significantly since.

Ward recorded 39 tackles, nine passes defensed and one interception last season while earning his fifth Pro Bowl selection and third in as many years. Since entering the NFL as the No. 4 overall pick in 2018, Ward has collected 361 tackles, 18 interceptions and 104 passes defensed.

Browns Make Significant Investment in Defensive Future

Ward’s extension provides more clarity about how the Browns view their current roster following the Myles Garrett trade. Cleveland may be rebuilding, but the organization does not appear interested in tearing everything down and starting over. Giving Ward another market-setting contract suggests the Browns believe they can retool around their remaining core.

The Browns acquired two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Jared Verse and three future draft picks in the Garrett trade. Verse gives Cleveland an established defensive weapon to work up front, while the additional draft capital creates opportunities to add younger talent with premium picks.

Ward will provide continuity as the Browns transition to new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who joined Todd Monken’s staff after spending last season as the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator. He replaces Jim Schwartz, who had a very successful three-year stint in Cleveland.

The defense will have something to prove without Garrett, who had been the face of the unit and one of the NFL’s most disruptive pass-rushers.

Denzel Ward Made Desire to Stay With Browns Clear

Ward had already expressed a desire to remain in Cleveland despite Garrett’s departure and the uncertainty surrounding the franchise.

“I definitely still want to be here,” Ward said during his celebrity softball game in June. “Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren’t lost. It’s Ohio against the world. So people could doubt us, but we’re going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to the city.”

Garrett’s departure immediately led to speculation that Ward could be the next prominent veteran moved as Cleveland accumulated assets for its rebuild. General manager Andrew Berry quickly pushed back against that possibility.

“He’s a big part of the team, and we like him a lot,” Berry said. “He’s still playing at a really high level. That doesn’t change with this transaction.”

Ward also understood that nothing was guaranteed before the extension was finalized.

“I could get traded, but I don’t look too much into that stuff,” Ward said. “It’s the nature of the game. Say I do get traded, for me, wherever I’m at that’s where I’m supposed to be. So if I’m here, I’m supposed to be here. If I go to a different team, that’s where I’m supposed to be.

“But I love playing for the Cleveland Browns. I want to be here. I’m grateful wherever I’m at, whatever opportunity I get to go play football, that’s what I do.”

Ward and the rest of the Browns’ veterans reported to camp on Tuesday. Cleveland will have its first full training camp practice on Wednesday, July 29.