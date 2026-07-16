Browns $100M Star Predicted to Request Ticket Out of Town

The Cleveland Browns have already parted with the face of their defense. Another longtime cornerstone could eventually decide he wants out, too.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport identified Browns cornerback Denzel Ward as one of the NFL stars who could request a trade as the 2026 season unfolds. Ward has not asked to leave Cleveland and has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain with the organization. However, the Browns’ recent struggles and youth movement have created questions about his future.

“From the moment the Cleveland Browns traded star edge-rusher Myles Garrett, there were rumblings that the veteran purge would continue—and Denzel Ward’s name came up a lot,” Davenport said.

Ward is entering his ninth season with the Browns and has experienced only two playoff appearances since Cleveland selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2018.

Bleacher Report suggested another difficult season could force the five-time Pro Bowler to reconsider whether he wants to spend the remainder of his prime waiting for the Browns to become contenders.

“As the Browns move through another difficult season, Ward may well decide Garrett was on the right track in believing that a better future lay with a team that wins more consistently,” Davenport wrote.

Denzel Ward Wants to Remain With Browns

As it stands, Ward is happy in Cleveland. He addressed his future shortly after the Browns traded Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Although Ward acknowledged that he has little control over personnel decisions, he made it clear that his preference is to continue playing in Cleveland.

“I could get traded, but I don’t look too much into that stuff. It’s the nature of the game. Say I do get traded, for me, wherever I’m at that’s where I’m supposed to be. So, if I’m here, I’m supposed to be here,” Ward said. “If I go to a different team, that’s where I’m supposed to be. But I love playing for the Cleveland Browns. I want to be here. I’m grateful wherever I’m at, whatever opportunity I get to go play football, that’s what I do.”

General manager Andrew Berry has also pushed back against the idea that Garrett’s departure would lead to Ward being traded.

Ward has two seasons remaining on the five-year extension he signed in 2022 and remains one of the most accomplished players on Cleveland’s roster. Ward earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection last season.

Those accomplishments make Ward one of the Browns’ most valuable potential trade assets. If Cleveland struggles and decides to continue getting younger, contenders would almost certainly call about an elite cornerback.

Browns May Extend Denzel Ward Before Season

Cleveland has reportedly been open to discussing new contracts with Ward and safety Grant Delpit, potentially creating more security for two of its established defensive leaders.

“The Browns might have some off-field business to tend to before the season starts. In recent years, Cleveland has ironed out extensions or reworked deals for kicker Dustin Hopkins, wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during the summer,” Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reported. “Two of the team’s most tenured players, Ward and Delpit, could be next; league sources have indicated the Browns are open to striking new deals with both defensive standouts.”

The situation could become more complicated if Cleveland falls out of contention before the trade deadline. Ward will turn 30 next offseason, and the Browns may eventually have to decide whether keeping an expensive veteran cornerback fits their timeline.