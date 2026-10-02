Browns Star Denzel Ward Shades Aaron Rodgers After TNF Win

Denzel Ward picked off Aaron Rodgers on Thursday night and left the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback with an invitation to try him again.

The Cleveland Browns cornerback delivered one of the turning points in a 27-24 victory, intercepting a pass intended for Michael Pittman Jr. to set up Cleveland’s first touchdown. Afterward, Ward had a little more to offer Rodgers.

“I hope (Aaron Rodgers) keeps throwing at me,” Ward said.

Ward had reason to enjoy the moment. His first interception of the season gave Cleveland possession at its own 44-yard line. Four plays later, Jaleel McLaughlin broke loose for a 28-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

But Ward also made sure to give Rodgers his respect, acknowledging what it meant to take the ball away from a quarterback with his resume.

“That’s amazing, being able to do that on a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame quarterback,” Ward said. “Give him all his respect after the game and let him know that he’s a great player.”

Browns CB Denzel Ward Recalls Picking Off Ben Roethlisberger

The interception brought back memories of Ward’s introduction to the AFC North rivalry.

“The last time I had a pick against Pittsburgh was in my rookie year, against Ben Roethlisberger,” Ward said. “It’s fun to be able to pick both those type of quarterbacks off.”

Ward made an immediate impression in his 2018 NFL debut. The No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State intercepted Roethlisberger twice and added three pass breakups in a 21-21 tie with Pittsburgh.

Eight years later, Ward added another interception against a decorated Steelers quarterback to his collection.

Ward has already built quite the resume, with five Pro Bowls on his resume. Part of the reason he doesn’t get the recognition he may deserve around the league is that he’s often not targeted by opposing quarterbacks, who usually avoid him. Rodgers learned his lesson on Thursday.

Denzel Ward Jokes About Browns Defensive Workload

Rodgers was not the only person catching a playful shot from Ward after the win. The cornerback also had a complaint for defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg about how often he was being asked to cover receivers man-to-man.

“I’m going to have to talk to (DC Mike Rutenberg), all these man-to-man plays. I’m tired,” Ward said with a smile.

Cleveland’s defense certainly had to work for the victory. Rodgers helped Pittsburgh erase an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, finding Pat Freiermuth for a touchdown before running in the tying 2-point conversion.

Deshaun Watson answered by moving Cleveland into position for Andre Szmyt’s winning 56-yard field goal. Grant Delpit then intercepted Rodgers to finish the game.

The Browns improved to 3-1 with their third consecutive victory. Ward and the defense now get an extended break before traveling to face the New York Jets on October 11.

Ward and the Browns will see the Steelers again on November 1, this time on the road.