Browns $100 Million Star Considering Trade After Myles Garrett News

Myles Garrett has requested a trade, putting the Cleveland Browns in a tough spot. If they grant his request, they could face a domino effect, with other star players potentially seeking exits as well.

Garrett has taken his trade demand public, releasing a statement on social media this week.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said in a statement shared on social media.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.” Garrett has been making the media rounds at Super Bowl week. He’s reiterated his trade demand and put heat on the front office.

Denzel Ward Will Consider Trade From Browns if Garrett Leaves

The Browns do not need a complete rebuild. However, trading Garrett could potentially lead to a larger construction project for Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

It would also send a bad message to the rest of the veterans in Cleveland, like Denzel Ward. He signed a five-year extension worth $100.5 million in 2022.

“(The request) has a huge impact, honestly,” Ward told cleveland.com. “I want to play with Myles Garrett. He’s a Hall of Fame player. I came in the league, he was on the team and that’s my guy. So I’ve been talking to him and I know he said he wants out, but you’ve just got to hear where he’s coming from. He wants to win, so we’ll see what the near future holds.”

Ward added that he would consider his future with the franchise if Garrett is traded.

“I’m not going to say I don’t want to be here,” he said. “I definitely want to be in Cleveland and play for Cleveland, but I think it’s just tough. I would hope we wouldn’t trade a guy like Myles Garrett away. That would be hard to see, and I would have to see the idea of, are we trying to win if we’re trading Hall of Fame players like that? We’ve just got to wait to see what happens, but I want to play with Myles though.”

Myles Garrett Not Confident in Browns’ Immediate Future

The Browns are coming off a 3-14 campaign and hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. However, the team is just a year removed from finishing 11-6 and making the postseason.

Garrett’s main gripe appears to be about the immediate future. He’s talked with the front office and doesn’t feel like he’s on the same page.

“It’s not a decision I take lightly. It took time and lots of conversation,” Garrett said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups, I have a lot of respect for them but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future.”

If Garrett is moved, he’s expected to fetch a healthy haul of draft picks.