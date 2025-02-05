Myles Garrett Doubles-Down on Browns Trade Demand

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett clarified his trade demand and what led to it during Super Bowl week.

Garrett demanded a trade earlier in the week, asking out after eight seasons with the Browns. While the team has known about his desire, he made it public with a statement on social media.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett wrote. “While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

Garrett joined the “Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday and shared more of his mindset on the move.

“I just felt it was time. I had taken my time after the season, kind of relaxed and decompressed emotionally,” Garrett said. “Wanted to distance myself a little bit and spent a little time talking to my family about how we feel about this decision.

More Garrett: “It’s never been about the Hall of Fame for me. It’s not about money or records. You’re remembered for winning.” Garrett said he consulted Lakers star and Akron native LeBron James about “what a transition looked like for him, what was his thought process going… https://t.co/a1FXar2qu5 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) February 5, 2025

“It’s not a decision I take lightly. It took time and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups, I have a lot of respect for them but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future.”

Browns Unwilling to Accommodate Myles Garrett Trade Demand

Garrett may want out but the Browns don’t have to move their All-Pro pass-rusher. The team has not accommodated past trade demands made by players and doesn’t seem eager to find a new home for Garrett.

When asked by a reporter at the Senior Bowl if the Browns would consider trading Myles Garrett for a haul of two first-round picks, general manager Andrew Berry shut down the idea without hesitation.

“Correct. You can put that on the record,” Berry said.

Garrett has been one of the most impactful players in the league since being selected with the top overall pick in 2017. He’s notched double-digit sacks in seven straight seasons and is the Browns’ all-time sack leader with 102.5.

Browns Must Figure Out QB Situation to Appease Myles Garrett

The central hole for the Browns is at quarterback. The blockbuster 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson has been a debacle and the team has yet to unveil how they plan to move forward next season.

Watson will miss most, if not all, of next season after re-injuring his Achilles. Even before the injury, he wouldn’t have been a major part of the team’s plan at the position moving forward.

The Browns have options. Cleveland holds the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft and could select Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward or another prospect.

The Browns will also scour the free agent and trade markets to look for a capable veteran who could help turn things around.