Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘Willing’ to Return Despite Reaction to Injury

Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury is another setback for the 29-year-old quarterback, but it may not necessarily mark the end of his time with the Cleveland Browns.

During Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Watson ruptured his Achilles. As he lay on the turf and was carted off the field, some Browns fans at Huntington Bank Field cheered, creating a divisive moment between the team’s players and its fanbase.

“It was hard, the reaction that the fans gave,” Browns star Myles Garrett said after the game. “Whether it’s an opponent who goes down or one of our own, we don’t boo. We don’t boo guys that are injured on the field, especially with the instance when the cart comes out.

“We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans to boo anyone and their downfall — to be a season-altering, career-altering injury.”

Despite some fans expressing satisfaction over his injury, Watson remains committed to making a comeback with the team, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“I’ve been told that Watson would still be willing to play at Huntington Bank Field even though some fans cheered while he was injured, and that he plans to battle back from the surgery,” Cabot said.

Browns in Disasterous Situation With Deshaun Watson

The Browns traded three first-round picks and more to land Watson via a blockbuster 2022 trade. The team also handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract that runs through the

The Browns are backed into a corner regarding Watson’s future. Cutting him would result in massive cap penalties. Cleveland’s dead cap for a pre-June 1 cut would be $172.7 million and $119 million after June 1.

There’s a chance the team could keep Watson around even if they decide to go in another direction at quarterback, either through the draft or free agency. Or the Browns could look into a trade, although it would be mostly a salary dump and would cost the team valuable draft picks.

“If Watson comes back healthy but the Browns have moved on to another starter, they can always try to get something for him in a trade. He can also stick around as a backup while he continues to heal from the Achilles,” Cabot said.

Browns Don’t Commit to Deshaun Watson as Starter

When Watson returns from his latest season-ending injury, he won’t automatically reclaim the starting role as he did after last season’s shoulder fracture. The Browns have been hesitant to commit to him as the starter upon his return.

“Obviously I believe in Deshaun, but I also think it’s important just to acknowledge that he just had a bad injury and a bad break for him and we’re feeling bad for him,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “(I) know that he’ll bounce back, but not getting into all those things down the road. I’m looking forward to him getting the surgery and obviously getting his body back.”

Watson has appeared in just 19 games since arriving via trade. He posted a 9-10 record as the starter. In all, he’s passed for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Browns have turned the starting quarterback role over to veteran Jameis Winston. Second-year passer Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also likely be in the mix both this season and in the future.