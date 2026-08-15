Deshaun Watson Addresses Injury After Browns Return

Deshaun Watson’s first time back on the field in nearly two years featured a brief injury scare.

Watson experienced some brief numbness in his forearm during his preseason debut, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback downplayed any concern after the game.

“It was just my forearm and elbow,” Watson said. “Just a little numbness, but it went away as the game continued to go on. It was just a little funny bone thing.”

Watson completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards in Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. He finished with a 98.2 passer rating and led the Browns on both of their scoring drives, helping them build an early 10-0 advantage in his first game action since October 2024.

Most importantly, Watson emerged feeling healthy and confident after playing the entire first half.

“I didn’t get hit hard, and that’s the key,” Watson said. “Just being able to stay healthy and not take unnecessary hits or blows that are going to add any extra stress to your body. It was good to feel the hits and get tackled a little bit.”

Deshaun Watson Confident He Can Still Play at High Level

Watson delivered a firm message about his ability to reclaim his previous form. Injuries and an 11-game suspension in 2022 have disrupted his tenure with the Browns, but he does not believe his previous Pro Bowl talent has disappeared.

“I don’t think that’s anything I doubted in myself,” Watson said. “That’s why I’ve worked hard these last two years to get back to that. I had some challenges with injuries and a suspension. Now being able to get a full offseason and work my way back up — you know, it takes time. But at the same time, I don’t doubt myself in any way that I can’t play at a high level.”

His return against Chicago was not flawless. Watson lost a fumble after being sacked and was unable to produce a touchdown pass. However, he looked comfortable for much of the first half and showed he could absorb contact without worrying.

“Felt good, felt healthy,” Watson said. “Had no worries and wasn’t thinking about it. Being in live action with other guys trying to hit me and being confident with it.”

Browns Not Ready to Name Starting Quarterback

Watson’s performance gave the Browns some encouraging moments, but it did not settle his competition with Shedeur Sanders. Head coach Todd Monken said after the loss that he is still not ready to name a starter. The Browns’ plan has been to give Watson and Sanders similar preseason opportunities before evaluating the competition following the second game.

Sanders played the third quarter against Chicago and is expected to start Cleveland’s next preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills. That will give the second-year quarterback an opportunity to answer Watson’s outing with the starters and make his own case for the job.

“It goes back to what Todd and the organization and coaching staff want,” Watson said. “Every opportunity I get, I want to continue to improve and take one step forward. Every day will be a challenge, but that’s the whole thing about the NFL. It’s a business, and every day is a challenge.”

The Browns will also have a joint practice with the Bills before their preseason tilt. Watson and Sanders are expected to split those reps.