Deshaun Watson Drops Clear Message After 6-INT Start to Camp

Deshaun Watson’s extended injury history has created questions about what the Cleveland Browns quarterback has left, but he insists health is not holding him back.

Watson is competing with Shedeur Sanders for the starting job after missing all of last season. He has not appeared in a regular-season game since tearing his Achilles in October 2024.

“I feel really good. I feel healthy,” Watson said. “I’ve just got to continue to build that football shape. I think that’s the biggest thing I’m working on through this process each day, just trying to build that endurance, build that football shape, because it’s been a while since I’ve really been on the field with 11-on-11.”

Watson’s health concerns extend beyond his Achilles. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in 2023 and acknowledged that he was not fully comfortable when he returned the following year.

“I’m two years removed from my shoulder injury, really three years, ’23,” Watson said. “Coming back in ’24, I was only about seven or eight months removed from that injury — wasn’t where I was comfortable with it, but you know when they’re investing, you’ve got to play, you’ve got to perform. But you can’t make that an excuse.”

Deshaun Watson Struggling With Interceptions at Browns Camp

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Watson may feel healthy, but the results through the opening stretch of camp have been uneven. He has thrown six interceptions through Cleveland’s first four practices — per ESPN Cleveland’s QB Tracker — including three on Saturday. Watson opened camp with back-to-back interceptions while working with the starting offense and has continued to give the ball away as the Browns install Todd Monken’s system.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic described Watson’s opening practice as a “prolonged series of misses, picks and floaters.” The turnovers have placed additional scrutiny on Watson as he attempts to hold off Sanders, who started seven games last season.

Watson believes part of the issue is developing chemistry with a reshaped group of pass catchers. Cleveland added rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston during the offseason, while Jerry Jeudy, Harold Fannin Jr. and Isaiah Bond are also expected to have significant roles.

“It’s just building trust within the receivers, because everyone runs different routes and we have different types of guys,” Watson said. “Being able to call that trust and let it rip, I think that’s the biggest thing, and don’t be afraid of it.”

Watson has a decisive experience advantage over Sanders. The three-time Pro Bowler has made 73 career starts and led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards during his final full season with the Houston Texans in 2020.

However, that version of Watson has been difficult to find in Cleveland. He has appeared in only 19 games since joining the Browns in 2022, throwing 19 touchdowns while posting a 9-10 record as the starter.

Deshaun Watson Open to Extending Browns Tenure

Watson is entering the final season of the five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract he signed after being traded to Cleveland in 2022. There is no guarantee that his stay with the Browns will continue beyond this season. Watson must first win the starting job and prove he can remain healthy and productive after a turbulent four years with the franchise.

Still, Watson would be open to remaining in Cleveland if another opportunity develops. He pushed back against the perception that he dislikes the city or wants to move on.

“Oh, for sure,” Watson said. “When I first got here, there was a lot of stuff going on, as the world knows. But I don’t have any bad feelings toward Cleveland. I love Cleveland.

“Me and my wife have our house on the east side, so we’re here all the time. We were here this summer. If you ask around, I’m at pretty much all the restaurants, hanging out, so I haven’t had a bad experience outside of different times in the stadium. I don’t know why that narrative is out there that people think that I don’t like Cleveland.”

If Watson’s wants to stick around, his top priority needs to be getting back on the field and staying there. If he doesn’t, his time in Cleveland — and potentially the NFL — could be over.