Deshaun Watson Blamed for Browns Missing Out on Travis Hunter

Deshaun Watson received some of the blame for the Cleveland Browns trading the No. 2 pick and missing out on Travis Hunter.

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a blockbuster in the first round, sending the second selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In return, the Browns received a significant haul: the No. 5 overall pick, a second-rounder (No. 36), a fourth-rounder (No. 126), and Jacksonville’s 2026 first-round pick. The Browns also included a pair of picks in the deal, sending No. 104 (fourth round) and No. 200 (sixth round) to Jacksonville.

The move was met with mixed reviews. The Browns got a significant haul in return, which sets them up for the future. But fans also wanted to see Hunter — a two-way star at wide receiver and cornerback — in Cleveland, leading to some disappointment.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that, according to a league source, the Browns felt compelled to make the move in order to restock after the failed Watson trade — a deal that cost them three first-round picks and additional draft assets.

“League source on why the Browns made the trade with the Jags: ‘Because….need multiple players. Traded three 1’s for Deshaun Watson remember?'”

Browns Done With Deshaun Watson

The Browns are still paying for the Watson trade. He’s under contract until 2026 on his fully guaranteed $230 million deal that comes with significant cap implications.

Watson is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season recovering from an Achilles injury. The team has indicated their ready to move on from Watson, despite him being under contract for two more seasons.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said at the league’s annual meeting. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.”

Watson has struggled to find success in Cleveland, posting a 9-10 record as the starter, including a disappointing 1-6 mark this past season. Over that span, he has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Browns Select Michigan DT Mason Graham

The Browns moved back just three spots after dealing the No. 2 pick and selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. He’ll play alongside Myles Garrett on the Browns’ defensive line, as well as Mike Hall Jr., who was a second-round pick last year.

“It’s such a blessing. He’s such a fierce competitor, I want to play with guys like that. He’s the real deal,” Graham said.

Pro Football Focus rated Graham as the top interior defensive lineman in the draft.

“Graham has shorter-than-ideal arms for an NFL interior defensive lineman, but outside of that, there is a lot to love. He is fast, violent and relentless, and he can stop the run with great strength,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema said. “He brings a high floor at all times and a high ceiling in flashes as a 3-technique defensive tackle for a 4-3 front.”

The Browns have a pair of second-round picks coming up on Day 2 of the draft.