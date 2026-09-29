Browns QB Deshaun Watson Makes Bold Statement on NFL Future

Deshaun Watson is back under center for the Cleveland Browns, and he hopes retirement is a ways off as he looks to re-establish himself as a starter in the NFL.

Ahead of a matchup with 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Watson, 31, was asked Tuesday if he could envision himself still playing in 12 years.

“That’s the goal, man. God willing, for sure. God willing. That’s the goal. So, I want to play as long as I possibly can, until football tells me I can’t,” Watson said.

Another 12 years would take Watson to age 43. For a quarterback who lost the entire 2025 season to an Achilles injury, simply returning to the field was already a significant hurdle.

Watson first tore the tendon in October 2024, then re-ruptured it and underwent another surgery in January 2025. That followed a shoulder injury that ended his 2023 season.

Watson described Rodgers’ longevity as motivation and recalled talking with him while both were recovering from injuries.

“It’s inspiring to be able to see what he’s doing at the age that he’s doing it for so long. I was watching him as a young kid, and just being able to now play against him, it’s super dope to see him on the other side, and you can learn a lot from him,” Watson said. “It’s just cool to see one of the guys that you watched and looked up to for a very long time, on the other side.”

Deshaun Watson Addresses Relationship With Andrew Berry

Watson also addressed his relationship with general manager Andrew Berry after the two embraced following Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

“AB always been right there,” Watson said. “He’s always communicated with me throughout the whole process, whatever was going on, what we’re doing in the QB room, what we’re doing coaching wise, everything. So, he’s always communicated. We got a great relationship, and we just continue to build from that. We built that trust and that honesty where we can just talk to each other, and we just hope that we can continue to build that and win a lot of games together.”

Their partnership carries plenty of history. Cleveland acquired Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022 and committed to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. He is now in the final year of that deal.

Before this season, Watson had started just 19 games in a Browns uniform. Across those appearances, he threw 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The production fell well short of the expectations attached to that investment.

The start to 2026 has given Watson something to build on. Through three games, he has completed 68.3% of his passes for 587 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, with a 104.1 passer rating. It’s far from franchise-passer numbers, but he’s closer to being a viable option —which is particularly important in a contract year.

Deshaun Watson Takes Responsibility for Browns’ Offensive Mistakes

Cleveland carries a 2-1 record into Thursday’s home game against Pittsburgh after consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina.

Watson completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-18 win over the Panthers. His 14-yard scoring pass to Harold Fannin Jr. with 1:48 remaining put the Browns ahead.

The finish overshadowed another uneven afternoon. Watson completed just 53.3% of his passes, and Cleveland’s season penalty total climbed to 29 for 209 yards.

“My main focus is, again, playing clean football, having an opportunity for us to be able to win the game. That’s all I’m locked in on,” Watson said. “I’m not getting too caught up in all the antics in the media and things like that. I got to make sure I lock in.”

For now, the Browns have a short week to clean up their offense, which is averaging 266 yards per game.