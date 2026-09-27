Browns GM Sends Strong Message to Deshaun Watson After Week 3 Win

Andrew Berry greeted Deshaun Watson with a big hug after the quarterback led the Cleveland Browns to another comeback win.

Watson’s late touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. helped lift Cleveland to a 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Browns improved to 2-1 with their second consecutive win, giving their general manager another reason to celebrate the quarterback he helped bring to Cleveland.

“Cheers for Deshaun Watson as he comes off the field after leading the Browns to a win over the Panthers. GM Andrew Berry is waiting at the door to give his QB some love,” Ashly Holder of Cleveland 19 News published on X, along with the video of the exchange.

Berry’s embrace offered a visible show of support for Watson. Their Cleveland tenures remain tied to the blockbuster trade that was supposed to solve the franchise’s quarterback problems and instead became one of its biggest sources of frustration.

Quincy Avery, Watson’s personal quarterback coach, also praised Berry.

“AB a great person, just a good dude man. Thankful for Deshaun he’s the GM of that team,” Avery said.

Andrew Berry Remains Linked to Browns’ Deshaun Watson Gamble

The history gave the postgame moment added weight. After years of disappointing returns, the Browns are getting meaningful contributions from Watson in winning efforts. The mood around their quarterback is as upbeat as it has been during his time in Cleveland.

Watson spoke afterward about how much the backing of those inside the building has helped him.

“It just means a lot to have that support within the locker room, my coaching staff, the players,” Watson said.

The Browns traded three first-round picks for Watson and gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in March 2022. Before this season, Watson had appeared in just 19 games for Cleveland and posted a 9-10 record as the starter. The investment had produced little of the stability the Browns envisioned when they committed so much of their future to him.

The disappointment eventually prompted a blunt assessment from owner Jimmy Haslam.

“We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said at the NFL’s annual meetings in March 2025. “We thought we had the quarterback. We didn’t.”

Haslam also emphasized that acquiring Watson had been an organizational decision and that ultimate responsibility rested with him and his wife, Dee.

Still, the deal remains a defining part of Berry’s tenure. Ownership accepting responsibility could hardly separate the general manager from the most consequential personnel move made under his watch. Haslam softened his assessment this offseason, giving Watson a fresh start under new coach Todd Monken.

Deshaun Watson Delivers Another Browns Comeback

Sunday’s finish came after another uneven offensive performance. Watson completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Cleveland opened the second half with three consecutive three-and-outs, allowing Carolina to take control before the Browns finally found an answer.

Watson briefly left the winning drive after a hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty. He returned and found Fannin for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:48 remaining, then connected with Denzel Boston for the two-point conversion.

Monken acknowledged afterward that the offense needed better coaching and execution. He also credited Watson for recovering from the difficult stretches and delivering when Cleveland needed him.

“Deshaun came back, and we’re 2-1, and we haven’t even touched what we can be. I really believe that,” Monken said.

The Browns have a quick opportunity to build on that momentum. They host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night with a chance to improve to 3-1 and earn their first division win under Monken.