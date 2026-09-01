Deshaun Watson Gets Career-Ending Prediction Before Browns Opener

Deshaun Watson reclaimed the Cleveland Browns’ starting job, but one bold prediction has his comeback lasting only a single game.

CBS Sports’ Douglas Clawson predicted Watson’s Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the final NFL appearance of his career.

“Deshaun Watson won the starting QB job in Cleveland, but it won’t last long (at all),” Clawson wrote in his bold predictions for the 2026 season.

Clawson’s rough outlook on the Browns’ quarterback situation didn’t stop at Watson. He also predicted the Browns will set an NFL record by starting six quarterbacks this season. Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green were among those named as potential starters.

The Browns came close in 2023, starting five quarterbacks: Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker and Jeff Driskel. The Browns have had 42 different starting quarterbacks since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Deshaun Watson Faces Short Leash With Browns

Watson has not resembled the three-time Pro Bowler the Browns acquired from the Houston Texans in 2022. He has appeared in only 19 games for Cleveland because of suspensions and injuries. Watson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in 2023, tore his Achilles in October 2024 and suffered a setback that required another surgery in January 2025.

Watson missed the entire 2025 season before returning to compete with Sanders this offseason. His preseason results offered little reassurance.

Watson completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards with an interception during a loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was also booed by the home crowd, creating additional tension ahead of Cleveland’s home opener.

The Browns open the season with road games against the Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An 0-2 start would put Watson under significant pressure before the team returns home to face the Carolina Panthers.

Browns Need Look at Shedeur Sanders

Starting six quarterbacks would require an extraordinary series of injuries or performance-based changes. But nothing is ever ordinary about Cleveland’s QB situation.

Cleveland currently has four quarterbacks under team control. Sanders will open the season as Watson’s backup, while Green earned the third spot after an impressive preseason. Gabriel was placed on injured reserve with a back injury and must miss at least four games.

That means the Browns would have to turn to two quarterbacks from outside the current room for Clawson’s prediction to come true.

Sanders remains the most likely option if the Browns move away from Watson. He started seven games as a rookie, going 3-4 while completing 56.6% of his passes with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Gabriel also has starting experience. He went 1-5 in six starts last season but strengthened his case to remain in Cleveland with an impressive preseason finale.

Green is the wild card. The sixth-round rookie remains raw as a passer, but his rare athleticism gives the Browns something different. He secured his roster spot after leading a 98-yard touchdown drive during the preseason finale.