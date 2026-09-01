Browns Shut Down Polarizing QB Move

The Cleveland Browns addressed the idea of moving Taylen Green away from quarterback, which could create opportunities for his rare athleticism.

Green ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and showed off that speed during Cleveland’s preseason finale, escaping his own end zone for a 30-yard scramble. However, head coach Todd Monken believes experimenting with Green at wide receiver or on special teams would create unnecessary risk.

“It’s hard now. It’s hard to be elite at one thing, let alone switch to something you didn’t really play in college,” Monken said. “At this point he’s a quarterback, and there’s really nothing we can do now. Let’s say we put him at receiver or on special teams and he got his shoulder knocked around, or his back. Especially with us putting Dillon (Gabriel) on IR, that’s really not something we want to engage right now.”

The Browns selected Green in the sixth round of the draft because of his upside at quarterback. Moving Gabriel to injured reserve with a back injury has only strengthened Cleveland’s commitment to keeping him there.

Gabriel must miss at least four games, leaving Green as the third quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Monken said Green and Sanders will split scout-team work as the Browns prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Taylen Green Makes Feelings Clear on Position Change

Green has consistently maintained that he wants to remain at quarterback. Following Cleveland’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots, Green was asked whether coaches had ever approached him about playing receiver.

“In high school and college I told them, ‘No. I’m a quarterback through and through,’ and I’m sticking to that,” Green said.

That does not mean the Browns will ignore Green’s ability as a runner. Monken has discussed potentially using the rookie in short-yardage, red-zone or wildcat packages, although no decision has been made about whether he will have that role immediately.

“I don’t know that,” Monken said. “We’re not really there yet, but I did like what I saw in the game.”

The Browns still view Green as a raw passer with substantial upside. Monken said after the game that Cleveland must continue refining Green’s passing, mechanics and overall operation.

Green has been working to shorten his delivery, particularly on underneath throws. At 6-foot-6, he believes his throwing motion will naturally look different from those of smaller quarterbacks.

“No, I don’t think that’s going to be really that difficult. It’s just building the habit and continuing to work on it,” Green said. “I’ve got long arms, I’ve got long legs, long levers, so of course my throwing motion isn’t going to look like a shorter quarterback’s, of course it’s not because I’ve got longer limbs.

“I’ve got to use what God’s blessed me with. I can see over the line, I can make some off-angle, off-platform throws, so just using those things to help that.”

Taylen Green Faces Pressure With Dillon Gabriel Sidelined

Green was not assured of making the Browns’ initial roster after receiving limited work throughout training camp. He took advantage of his preseason opportunity and was relieved when he learned he had survived the cut.

“It’s definitely a blessing. It’s a dream come true,” Green said. “I just woke up, went to church, then was enjoying my day off. I didn’t get a call or a text to come in, so I was just excited and saw the post. I had a lot of family and friends text me and stuff, and it was exciting for me.”

But making the roster was only the first step. Gabriel’s injury gives Green at least four weeks to prove he can be a capable No. 3 quarterback. The Browns will eventually have to decide how their quarterback room looks once Gabriel is cleared to return.

That decision could be complicated by what happens ahead of Green on the depth chart. Watson will open the season as the starter, but Sanders remains a potential replacement if the Browns struggle. A change at the top would alter the responsibilities and opportunities available to everyone else in the room.