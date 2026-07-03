Browns QB Deshaun Watson Celebrates Life-Changing Milestone

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has plenty on his plate this offseason, but celebrated an important milestone away from the field.

July 3 marks Watson’s first wedding anniversary with his wife, Jilly Anais Watson, who commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Today we make 1 year married, 7 years together! The greatest love story I’ll ever know is the one we’re still writing,” she wrote. “And somehow, I love you even more today than I did yesterday. They say forever is a promise. With you, it feels like a privilege.”

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Miami. The date was intentional, as it also marked their sixth anniversary as a couple, dating back to 2019, when Watson was still with the Houston Texans.

She has remained by Watson’s side through the most turbulent stretch of his life. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct or sexual assault by more than two dozen women stemming from massage appointments, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

The NFL suspended him for 11 games in 2022 and fined him $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Browns Owners Jimmy, Dee Haslam Attended Deshaun Watson’s Wedding

The guest list to Watson’s wedding included some familiar faces from football. Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam attended the ceremony, along with current and former teammates like Jerry Jeudy, DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Dobbs.

The Haslams’ presence raised eyebrows at the time, coming just months after Jimmy Haslam offered a blunt assessment of the blockbuster 2022 trade that brought Watson to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks and a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam told reporters at the league meetings in March 2025.

Watson made it clear last month that there are no hard feelings. Speaking to reporters at minicamp for the first time since 2024, the veteran quarterback pointed to the wedding when asked about his standing with ownership.

“The relationship is great. Dee and Jimmy, they were at my wedding, we talk all the time,” Watson said during minicamp.

Deshaun Watson Facing Career-Defining Stretch

While things are settled at home, Watson’s professional future is anything but. He is locked in a competition with second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the starting job under new head coach Todd Monken, who declined to name a starter at the end of minicamp.

With training camp on the horizon, Watson said he feels healthy and in a good spot mentally. He credited his wife for that.

“I’m great mentally. I’m in a great space. You know, my home is good. Me and my wife is doing a heck of a job just working each and every day mentally to just stay on top of what we need to stay on top of. So, I appreciate her,” Watson said. “I’m in a great space.”

The stakes for Watson stretch beyond this season. He has not played since October 2024, when he suffered the first of two Achilles tendon injuries that wiped out his entire 2025 campaign, and he is entering the final year of his contract. In three seasons with the Browns, Watson has made just 19 starts.