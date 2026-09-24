Browns Challenge Deshaun Watson With Blunt Pep Talk

Todd Monken has a three-word message for Deshaun Watson ahead of a potentially tense reunion with the Cleveland Browns’ home crowd: Let it rip.

The Browns coach was asked Wednesday how he would help Watson handle possible boos during Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers. His answer centered on the work Watson put into returning to the field — and the support he has inside the building.

“He’s not on his own,” Monken said. “We’re all here for him. It’s, ‘what have you done all the work for, man? What have you done it for? Why have you worked for 22 months to come back? To play and give yourself a chance to play at a high level. It’s really cool. I said, ‘let it rip. What do you have to fear? Let it rip, man.’”

Watson heard boos during Cleveland’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills and afterward questioned whether he could handle the negativity. His return to the home crowd now comes with something he badly needed: a win to build on.

Monken wants his quarterback to carry that confidence forward, even with more difficult stretches likely ahead.

“He’s had a hell of a career already, man. Let’s just go down fighting, go back, go down swinging. Let’s improve every week as a team and as a unit. And there’s still going to be pitfalls,” Monken said. “We’re human, we’re a young offense, and we’re young being together. Let’s just have a great week, and let’s put our best foot forward, and then we can turn the page the next week and see where we’re at the next week.”

Deshaun Watson Gives Browns Something to Build On

Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and led two second-half touchdown drives in Cleveland’s 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Browns erased a 16-6 deficit, then waited through a 2-hour, 12-minute weather delay before their defense finished the job.

It was a significant response after a 34-10 season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars renewed questions about Cleveland’s quarterback situation. Watson missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from a twice-torn Achilles tendon.

Monken also clarified his earlier description of Watson as a “young” player. At 31, Watson is hardly an NFL newcomer. The coach said he was referring to his quarterback’s limited playing and practice time in recent years, along with the adjustment to a new offense.

“It’s fair to think that after being injured that there’s going to be some kind of some growing to do, and some building back your confidence, for sure, in terms of how you play. We all need that, right? I meant really, over the last few years, in terms of experience, number of games played, number of practices. When you’re out because you’re injured, you’re also not practicing. I was just basically saying he hadn’t played in a while.”

Todd Monken Addresses Browns Fans’ Expectations

Monken stopped short of predicting how Watson would be received. He pointed instead to what Cleveland needs to give its fans.

“I don’t control the fans,” Monken said. “We’ve got great fans. I’ve said that. I’ve been here. What does every fan want? Good football, a chance to win, be proud of their team.

“I’m excited to come back home and play, because I know the most important thing is seeing the Browns win. A fan wants to see a good product. And we expect that. We should expect that, to make it hard on the Panthers to operate and give ourselves the best chance to win. That’s the saying of home-field advantage, right? I’m excited for us to come home and get in front of our fans.”

The Browns return to Huntington Bank Field at 1-1 after opening with consecutive road games. They host Carolina on Sept. 27, then have a quick turnaround before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Thursday, Oct. 1.